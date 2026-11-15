Bodie Kahoun's Notre Dame Return Takes Unfortunate Turn with Head Injury

Bodie Kahoun played two seasons at Notre Dame before transferring to Boston College. His return to South Bend on Saturday ended with a scary head injury.

Sep 11, 2026; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Boston College Eagles linebacker Bodie Kahoun react after the Eagles stop the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on 4th and 1 during the first half at Alumni Stadium.

| IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Kahoun, who played linebacker for two seasons, transferred to Boston College last off-season and had recorded 26 tackles this season. Boston College head coach Bill O'Brien gave an update following the game that certainly leaves you thinking and hoping for the absolute best soon for Kahoun.

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"Very troubling," said O'Brien. "I don't really have an update. I know his parents are here. They're with him, and we have great medical care around him.

I don't have anything more for you than that. It's awful, and we feel awful for him. He's been an unbelievable addition to our football team.

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O'Brien mentioned that Kahoun was on Marcus Freeman's mind when the two head coaches met before kickoff.

"Marcus asked me about him before the game," O'Brien said. "It was the first question he asked me. He said, 'How's Bodie doing?

' Obviously, he had an impact on this program here, too. Just a great guy.

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"Unfortunately, this isn't the first significant injury Kahoun has dealt with this season. Back on Sept. 11 with Boston College hosting Rutgers, Kahoun suffered a significant head and neck injury early in the game and was taken off the field by an ambulance. Kahoun stayed in the hospital that night for observation but was back with his team by Sunday of that weekend .

"I don't know the extent of his injury, but our prayers are with him. " Obviously, any and all good thoughts, be sure to send them Kahoun's way. Here's to hoping that we get some good news in regard to his health in the coming hours. Managing Editor for Notre Dame On SI.

Started covering Chicago sports teams for WSCR the Score, and over the years worked with CBS Radio, Audacy, NBC Sports, and FOX Sports as a contributor before running the Notre Dame wire site for USA TODAY.