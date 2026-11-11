Bobcat rescued after getting caught in barbed-wire fence

Rescuers found a bobcat Tuesday morning after it got caught in a barbed-wire fence near the Tres Belle community in Stuart, Florida.

A bobcat was rescued Tuesday morning after getting caught in a barbed-wire fence near the Tres Belle community in Stuart, officials said. The rescue happened around 7 a.m. near Southeast Cove Road.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers worked with the Martin County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Animal Services officers to free the animal. A bobcat was rescued Tuesday morning after getting caught in a barbed-wire fence near the Tres Belle community in Stuart, officials said. Deputy Wes McNeal, Animal Services Officer Shannon McGee, and Animal Services Supervisor Cpl. Christine Polizzi helped get the bobcat off the fence and to safety.

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