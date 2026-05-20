Bobby Womack brother's wife killed in Arkansas car wreck

After suffering a devastating loss, Friendly Womack Jr. has released an emotional statement honoring his late wife, expressing his appreciation for her love and support.

The brother of late soul legend Bobby Womack has suffered a devastating loss after his wife was killed in a car wreck in Arkansas last week.

Friendly Womack Jr., 85, who is best known for performing in R&B group The Valentinos with his brothers, was driving with wife Elaine in Little Rock last Friday when the accident happened, Friendly's grandson, Martice told TMZ. Elaine, a fan favorite, was found dead in a car following a three-vehicle accident at an intersection, according to the Pulaski Sheriff's Office, which confirmed the news to TMZ.

The musician had previously been diagnosed with colon cancer but was believed to be in remission and was also reportedly suffering from early stages of Alzeimer's disease. Born in Cleveland, Ohio, Bobby Womack mastered the guitar and joined his older brother Curtis as the gospel act the Womack Brothers, which would eventually become The Valentinos. Bobby Womack contributed to the Gorillaz album Plastic Beach in 2010 and released album Resurrection a decade later, including a collaboration with The Roots.

In 2009, the soul star was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame





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Bobby Womack The Valentinos Elaine Three-Vehicle Accident Alzeimer's Disease

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