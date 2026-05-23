Bobby Valentine and Lee Mazzilli on Their Memorable Mets Days and Instant Bond

In an exclusive interview with Steve Serby of the Post, former Mets teammates Bobby Valentine and Lee Mazzilli share their fascinating stories from their memorable days in New York. Mazzilli recalls being traded to Texas and the impact of the initial trade in baseball.

Amazin’ icons Bobby Valentine and Lee Mazzilli were Mets teammates in the late 1970s. Ahead of their Mets Hall of Fame inductions next week, the former roommates step to the plate for some Q&A with Post columnist Steve Serby.

Let’s get this right. Lee was more than a star, OK? He was ‘that dude’ in 1977. I was a turd at the end of the bench ... trying to figure out how to run without falling down after my broken leg.

Joe introduced us. I believe Joe had me walk over and I met Lee, and I knew of him, he had no idea who I was ... rightfully so ... but there was a bonding right from the beginning





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