Bobby Flay's chain debuts its 11th site in Auburn inside Muckleshoot Casino Resort. The new venue features signature Angus beef burgers, breakfast options, and full bar service for guests.

Bobby's Burgers by Bobby Flay officially launched its first Washington state location on Monday at 8 a.m. inside the Muckleshoot Casino Resort in Auburn. The new 11th unit for the nationwide burger chain occupies a prime spot within the resort's expansive facility, which sees more than 25,000 guests weekly and operates around the clock.

Strategic Expansion in the Pacific Northwest

This opening marks a significant milestone in the franchise's national growth strategy, marking the brand's expansion farther west than ever before. The restaurant is situated on the casino floor, which spans 157,000 square feet, and serves guests visiting the adjacent 18-story, 401-room luxury hotel and spa. Bobby Flay, the James Beard Award-winning chef and co-founder, expressed excitement about bringing the brand to the Pacific Northwest. He noted that the partnership represents an exciting step in the company's broader expansion efforts across North America.

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The location at 2402 Auburn Way S. is designed to integrate seamlessly into the resort's existing entertainment ecosystem. Tim Perkins, the CEO of Muckleshoot Casino Resort, highlighted the strategic importance of this partnership. He stated that the collaboration underscores the resort's ongoing commitment to delivering high-end guest experiences. Perkins emphasized that Flay's curated menu enhances Muckleshoot's reputation as a premier dining and entertainment destination in Washington.

Signature Menu Offerings and Culinary Details

Guests at the new Auburn location can access Bobby Flay's signature culinary style, which pairs bold flavors with high-quality ingredients. All menu items are crafted using certified Angus beef served on brioche buns. The menu highlights several fan favorites, including the Bacon Crunchburger, which features potato chips and Flay's famous "Bobby's Sauce." Another standout option is the BBQ Smokehouse Burger, which includes bacon, buttermilk onion rings, and chipotle barbecue sauce.

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The restaurant also offers innovative creations such as the Nacho Burger, topped with queso, pickled jalapeños, blue corn tortilla chips, and tomato chipotle salsa. In addition to beef burgers, the menu features a fried chicken sandwich served with coleslaw, pickles, and aji amarillo mayo. Michael McGill, the president of Bobby's Burgers, praised the collaboration with the Muckleshoot team. He noted that the resort's leadership shares the brand's passion for exceptional food and unforgettable guest experiences.

Operational Scope and Future Growth Plans

Beyond its lunch and dinner offerings, the new location provides a full breakfast menu. This includes breakfast burritos and sandwiches, alongside a diverse selection of milkshakes and sides. All items, including cooked-to-order fries and buttermilk onion rings, are prepared fresh. The milkshakes are distinguished by toppings of housemade whipped cream. The resort's opening announcement confirmed that these offerings are available to the 25,000 weekly visitors who frequent the 24/7 facility.

Flay's more than 40-year career in the restaurant industry supports this franchise expansion. His team aims to ensure each location delivers the highest-quality burger experience. The brand has previously established a strong presence in major markets, including Harrah's Las Vegas, Paris Las Vegas, Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, and Yankee Stadium. This new Auburn location continues that legacy of high-profile placements in busy entertainment hubs.

Background on Bobby Flay and Brand History

Bobby Flay is a prominent figure in the culinary world, having launched plans for both U.S. and international franchise expansion. He has been the star of numerous cooking shows on national television since the early 2000s. His television career includes a long-running role on Food Network's "Beat Bobby Flay," which is currently in its 40th season. Flay was also the first chef to be awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

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His culinary contributions extend beyond television, as he is the author of 16 cookbooks and a five-time Daytime Emmy Awards winner. The opening of this Washington location brings his brand to a new demographic of consumers. The partnership with Muckleshoot Casino Resort represents a significant step in the franchise's continued national growth. Guests can now experience the brand's specific flavor profiles and service standards directly at the Auburn resort.