Bobby Pulido wins Latin Grammy for best Tejano album days after being elected to Congress

Tex-mex star Bobby Pulido, who less than two weeks ago won Texas' 15th Congressional District in the midterm elections, won the Latin Grammy for best Tejano music album.

Tex-mex star Bobby Pulido, who less than two weeks ago won Texas' 15th Congressional District in the midterm elections and will serve in the House of Representatives beginning in January, won the Latin Grammy for best Tejano music album.

Pulido accepted the award presented by the Latin Recording Academy and said he was proud of his Tejano roots.

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"I want to tell you that I am retiring from music, and I leave filled with gratitude and so much love. Music is something truly beautiful, and I am very, very proud to be from Texas and to be Tejano and to be a representative of that music," Pulido said.

"Thank you very much. I love you all very much, and I'll see you soon because we have to represent and we have to get to work and use our voice for something else. Thank you," he added. Bobby Pulido, winner of the Best Tejano Album award, attends the Premiere Ceremony during the 27th Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards on November 12, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

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Running as a Democratic Party candidate, Pulido received 62.3% of the vote, more than 20 points ahead of his Republican opponent, Mónica de la Cruz, who received 37.7%, according to CNN projections. Juvenile arrested after shooting at Ontario Mills Mall sparks panic among shoppers, police say The son of Roberto "El Primo" Pulido, a well-known figure in Tejano music, Bobby Pulido formally began his music career in 1995 when he signed a recording contract with EMI Latin and released his debut album, "Desvelado," according to Pulido's official website.

"Desvelado" reached No. 9 on Billboard's Top Latin Albums chart and No. 3 on its Regional Mexican Albums chart, according to the publication that tracks music sales in the United States. Over a 30-year career, from "Desvelado" to "Bobby Pulido & Friends: Una Tuya y Una Mía, Vol. 2" in 2025, Pulido released a total of 16 albums. According to Latin Grammy records, the singer received six nominations, winning best Tejano album in 2022 and 2025.

In 2024, Pulido announced his farewell tour and revealed his intention to run for public office in his home state of Texas. The Latin Recording Academy held the 27th Latin Grammy Awards on Thursday at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.