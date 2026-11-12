Bobby Pulido Wins Latin Grammy and House Seat

Bobby Pulido accepts the Best Rock Song award at the Latin GRAMMY Awards, celebrating his dual victory as a music icon and newly elected U.S. Representative.

Tex-Mex music icon Bobby Pulido secured two major victories in November, accepting the Best Rock Song award for Una Tuya y Una Mía (Vol. 2 / En Vivo) at the Premiere Ceremony of the 27th Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards. The prestigious ceremony took place on Thursday, November 12, 2026, at the MGM Grand Conference Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. This musical recognition arrived just eight days after Pulido made political history by defeating an incumbent to win a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives as a Democrat.

Bobby Pulido Wins Latin GRAMMY Award

Bobby Pulido took the stage to accept the trophy for Best Rock Song on November 12, 2026. The award honors his live album Una Tuya y Una Mía (Vol. 2/En Vivo), which was recorded during a series of concerts held in December 2024 at the Auditorio Cumbres in Monterrey, Nuevo León. The album was officially released in 2025. Pulido presented the award to his team and family, expressing deep gratitude for their support throughout his long career in the regional Mexican music industry.

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The artist described his acceptance speech as a moment of transition from entertainment to public service. He stated that he is retiring from music to pursue a political career starting in 2026. Pulido emphasized his pride in representing Texas and Tejano culture. He highlighted the talent of younger artists like Jay Pérez and Destiny Navaira, noting that the genre remains strong with emerging stars taking the forefront.

Bobby Pulido Defeats Monica De La Cruz

Bobby Pulido's political triumph occurred on November 4, 2026, when he defeated Republican incumbent Monica De La Cruz in Texas' 15th Congressional District. The victory marked a significant shift in the local political landscape, bringing a cultural icon into the federal government. Pulido acknowledged the trust placed in him by South Texas voters, citing their support at both his wedding performances and his campaign rallies.

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Following the election results, Pulido released a statement thanking the community for welcoming him into their celebrations over the past year. He noted that while his music had been part of their quinceañeras and carne asadas for decades, the election represented a larger responsibility. He pledged to work every day to honor that trust and to use his voice for civic change rather than just entertainment.

Bobby Pulido Musical Legacy and History

Bobby Pulido is a 53-year-old native of Edinburg, Texas, born to Tex-Mex singer Roberto Pulido. His professional debut occurred in 1995 with the track No Sé Por Qué, which debuted at No. 39 on the Hot Latin Songs chart. The single later peaked at No. 32. His debut album entered the Top Latin Albums and Top Regional Mexican Albums in early 1996, reaching peaks of No. 9 and No. 3, respectively. Since then, he has released 15 additional albums and accumulated numerous chart entries with hits including Te Voy a Amar, Se Murió de Amor, and Enséñame.

Even during his campaign season, Bobby Pulido maintained a presence in the music industry. In July 2026, while he was actively campaigning for Congress, his song Desvelado reached No. 21 on the Latin Streaming Songs chart. This continued relevance in streaming platforms underscores his enduring popularity among fans who have supported his artistic journey for over thirty years. The Latin GRAMMY award on November 12, 2026, serves as a final accolade in his musical chapter before he fully transitions to his duties in the House of Representatives.