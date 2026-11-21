Rep-elect Bobby Pulido advises political allies to maintain a relationship with Elon Musk, citing his influence and brilliance, while criticizing the role of money in elections.

Representative-elect Bobby Pulido offered a pragmatic perspective on his relationship with tech billionaire Elon Musk during a recent televised segment, advising political colleagues to avoid creating hostility toward the Tesla and X owner. Speaking on Friday during the overtime discussion of HBO's Real Time, the incoming Democrat from Texas emphasized that alienating such a powerful figure would be a significant strategic error for the Democratic party and its allies.

Pulido's Strategic Advice On Musk Relations

The conversation began when host Bill Maher read a viewer question regarding Musk's recent declaration that he is not part of the MAGA movement and his regret over spending substantial sums on political campaigns. Pulido interpreted Musk's shifting political alignment as a pragmatic business calculation rather than a deep ideological conversion. He compared the billionaire's behavior to that of other major corporations that pivot their political support when previous alliances no longer serve their interests or yield the desired returns.

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Despite his critique of the financial influence in politics, Pulido openly praised Musk's intellect and contributions. He described the tech mogul as brilliant and noted that he brings significant value to the table. The representative-elect argued that maintaining a constructive dialogue is far more beneficial than engaging in a conflict, suggesting that the political establishment should prioritize engagement over opposition when dealing with high-profile donors.

Critique Of Election Financing Systems

Pulido did not shy away from expressing his disapproval of the massive financial contributions made during recent elections. He explicitly stated that he dislikes the fact that individuals like Musk have spent millions of dollars to influence electoral outcomes. This sentiment highlighted a broader concern within the Democratic party about the disproportionate impact of wealthy individuals on the political landscape, a topic that has gained increased attention following recent election cycles.

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However, he contextualized Musk's actions by noting that he is not the first person to utilize vast personal wealth to sway political results. This historical perspective served to soften his criticism slightly, framing the issue as a systemic problem rather than solely an individual failing. Pulido reiterated that the political system requires structural changes to remove large amounts of private money from the electoral process, a goal that aligns with his platform of political reform.

Broader Implications For The Democratic Party

The comments reflect a complex balancing act for new Democratic lawmakers who must navigate their relationship with wealthy donors who may not align with traditional party values. By publicly stating that making an enemy out of Musk is a mistake, Pulido signals a willingness to engage with figures across the political spectrum if it serves strategic interests. This approach contrasts with more hardline stances that might prioritize ideological purity over political pragmatism.

Additionally, Pulido extended his criticism to the Department of Government Efficiency, commonly known as DOGE. This mention underscores his broader skepticism regarding the role of private entities and influential figures in shaping public policy and government operations. His remarks suggest that while he respects individual brilliance, he remains vigilant about the potential dangers of concentrated financial power in democratic institutions.

The segment on HBO's Real Time provided a platform for these nuanced views, allowing Pulido to articulate a position that is both critical of the current campaign finance system and realistic about the influence of key political actors. His statements are likely to be closely watched by party strategists as they plan their approach to engaging with influential donors and navigating the complex political landscape of the upcoming congressional session.