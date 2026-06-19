Bobby Prince, Legendary Composer Behind DOOM Soundtrack, Passes Away

The gaming world mourns the loss of Bobby Prince, the pioneering composer whose iconic scores for DOOM and other classics defined 1990s video game music and earned him a lifetime achievement award.

Bobby Prince , the acclaimed composer known for his groundbreaking work on the soundtracks of iconic 1990s first-person shooter s, most notably the original DOOM , has passed away.

While the specifics of his cause of death were not disclosed, he is survived by his wife and two sons. Prince's contributions to the gaming industry spanned decades, with his innovative compositions for titles like DOOM, Duke Nukem 3D, and others helping to define an entire era and establish video game music as a respected art form. His work earned him a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Game Audio Network Guild in 2006, a testament to his lasting impact.

Colleagues and fans alike have praised not only his musical genius but also his character, remembering him as a man of integrity, humility, and unwavering support for fellow creators. John Romero, the famed designer behind DOOM and co-founder of id Software, expressed profound sadness, stating Prince left an 'incredible mark' on both the games they created and his personal life.

The sentiment was echoed across the industry, highlighting Prince's role in shaping the auditory landscape of gaming and his enduring influence on generations of players and developers. His legacy is woven into the very fabric of interactive entertainment, with the DOOM soundtrack alone remaining one of the most recognizable in history, a powerful reminder of his talent and vision





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Bobby Prince DOOM Video Game Music Soundtrack Composer Id Software John Romero Game Audio Network Guild Duke Nukem 3D First-Person Shooter

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