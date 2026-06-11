Bobby Norris Reveals Staggering Cost of Cosmetic Surgeries and Hopes to Reconnect with Gemma Collins

Former TOWIE star Bobby Norris discusses spending over 50,000 pounds on fillers, his transition to a facelift at 39, and his desire to end a seven-year feud with Gemma Collins.

Bobby Norris , the prominent personality from the reality series The Only Way Is Essex, has spoken with startling honesty about the extensive and costly journey he has undertaken with cosmetic enhancements.

During a recent appearance on The Vanessa Feltz Show, the 39-year-old revealed that he spent in excess of 50,000 pounds on facial fillers before ultimately deciding that a full facelift was the necessary path forward. Norris admitted that for over a decade, he had been abusing fillers, falling into a cycle where he continuously expanded his cheeks and lips to maintain a specific aesthetic.

This obsession eventually led him to a point of crisis where he realized he no longer recognized the person staring back at him in the mirror, a feeling that was often intensified when he saw paparazzi photographs or unedited candid shots. He described this process as falling down a rabbit hole, a trajectory that was often encouraged by the availability of free treatments offered to him during his tenure on reality television.

The scale of his facial modifications is remarkably comprehensive, affecting nearly every feature of his appearance. Norris confirmed during the interview that his nose, teeth, hairline, beard, cheeks, and neck have all undergone significant changes, leaving essentially only his eyes in their original state. To provide transparency to his social media followers and to shut down unfounded speculation regarding gender reassignment surgery, he provided a detailed list of the medical procedures he has undergone.

These include an upper left blepharoplasty to reshape his eyelids, the removal of buccal fat from his cheeks to create a more contoured look, and comprehensive liposuction targeting both his chin and his entire body through a 360-degree approach. He stressed that the general public often views cosmetic surgery as an instantaneous transformation, similar to a television magic trick, whereas the actual reality is far more grueling, involving immense swelling, bruising, and a slow healing process that he has openly documented for his audience.

He maintains that being transparent about these choices is vital for the people who have watched him evolve on screen for fifteen years. In addition to discussing his physical changes, Norris used the interview to address a long-standing emotional conflict: his seven-year estrangement from former close friend Gemma Collins. The two were once an iconic duo on TOWIE, sharing fond memories of lavish stays at health farms where they would frequently extend their visits on a whim.

Reflecting on the nature of their fallout, Norris noted that the conflict was not rooted in any deep betrayal but was instead based on his personal standards of loyalty. He has since undergone a period of personal growth, coming to understand that the dynamics of friendship are not always symmetrical.

He acknowledged that it is unrealistic to demand a hundred percent level of loyalty from someone who is only capable of offering seventy percent, and that this realization is a key part of maturing. Now, with a desire for peace and reconciliation, he expressed a heartfelt wish to reconnect with Collins, suggesting a simple lunch date to move past their grievances and celebrate the bond they once shared as they both enter new stages of their lives





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Bobby Norris TOWIE Cosmetic Surgery Gemma Collins Celebrity News

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Sen Collins slams Bernie-backed Graham Platner as too far-left for Maine votersSen. Susan Collins calls Democratic challenger Graham Platner too extreme for Maine voters, while Platner charges Collins is the 'radical' candidate.

Read more »

Gemma Collins' Mum Rushed to Hospital with PneumoniaGemma Collins' mum has been rushed to hospital with pneumonia, with the reality TV icon expressing her worry and concern for her mother's health.

Read more »

Bobby Norris Discusses Cosmetic Surgery Costs and Hopes to End Seven Year Feud with Gemma CollinsFormer TOWIE star Bobby Norris reveals he spent over 50,000 pounds on fillers and undergoes a facelift while seeking reconciliation with Gemma Collins.

Read more »

Bobby Norris Reveals Massive Spending on Fillers and Hopes to End Feud With Gemma CollinsFormer TOWIE star Bobby Norris opens up about spending over 50,000 pounds on fillers and undergoing a facelift, while expressing his desire to reconcile with former friend Gemma Collins after seven years.

Read more »