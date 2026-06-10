Bobby Norris Reveals Massive Spending on Fillers and Hopes to End Feud With Gemma Collins

Former TOWIE star Bobby Norris opens up about spending over 50,000 pounds on fillers and undergoing a facelift, while expressing his desire to reconcile with former friend Gemma Collins after seven years.

Bobby Norris , the well-known former star of The Only Way Is Essex, has shared candid details regarding his extensive history with cosmetic enhancements. During a recent appearance on The Vanessa Feltz Show, the 39-year-old reality personality admitted to spending upwards of 50,000 pounds on facial fillers before eventually deciding to undergo a full facelift.

Norris spoke openly about a decade spent abusing fillers, explaining that the pressure of being in the public eye for fifteen years across various reality shows and social media platforms led him down a path of excessive modifications. He emphasized the importance of honesty with his followers, noting that he wants to be transparent about the realities of these procedures rather than presenting a filtered version of his life, stating that once the genie is out of the bottle, there is no point in hiding the truth.

The conversation with Vanessa Feltz took a reflective turn as they compared current images of Bobby with photos from his debut on TOWIE back in 2012. Norris listed an exhaustive array of changes he has made to his appearance, including alterations to his nose, teeth, hairline, beard, cheeks, and neck, stating that almost everything except his eyes has been modified.

He admitted to falling down a rabbit hole of treatments, partly because he was offered free procedures during his time on the show. This cycle led to a point where he no longer recognized himself, a realization that often came after seeing paparazzi photos or specific images.

To clarify speculation and shut down rumors regarding gender reassignment surgery, he detailed his recent procedures, which included an upper left blepharoplasty for his eyelids, the removal of buccal fat from his cheeks, and both chin and full-body liposuction. He cautioned others that surgery is not a quick fix and that the recovery process is far more grueling than the public often perceives.

Beyond the discussion of his physical appearance, Bobby Norris used the platform to address a long-standing rift in his personal life. He expressed a heartfelt desire to reconcile with his former best friend, Gemma Collins, after seven years of silence between them. Reflecting on their past, he recalled the joyful times they spent together, such as extended trips to health farms where they would frequently extend their stays.

Norris admitted that the cause of their falling out was not particularly deep, but it touched upon his strong feelings regarding loyalty. He mused on the process of growing up and the realization that friendship is about what each person brings to the table. He noted that while he might offer one hundred percent loyalty, it is unrealistic to be angry if the other person is only capable of matching that with seventy percent.

He believes that maturity allows one to let go of past grievances and seek a peaceful resolution. Since joining the cast of The Only Way Is Essex in 2012, Bobby has remained a prominent figure in the British media landscape. His willingness to document his recovery process, including sharing photos of his swollen and bruised face post-surgery, serves as a cautionary tale and an educational piece for those considering similar paths.

He challenged the misconception that cosmetic surgery is an instantaneous transformation, comparing the false expectation to a television show where a new look appears in twenty minutes. By sharing the financial and emotional cost of his journey, Norris hopes to provide a more grounded perspective on the beauty industry and the psychological toll of constant self-improvement in the digital age, highlighting that the quest for perfection can often lead to a loss of one's original identity





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