Bobby Norris Opens Up About Body Dysmorphia, Facelift Surgery, and Internet Trolls

Bobby Norris, a star from the show 'TOWIE', discusses his ongoing struggles with body dysmorphia and the impact of online abuse on his self-esteem. He shares his decision to undergo a facelift surgery in Turkey and the challenges of recovery and dealing with regrets in the future.

Bobby Norris has revealed he is battling body dysmorphia , weeks after undergoing a facelift at the age of 39. The TOWIE star explained that his insecurities were exacerbated further by cruel trolls who poked fun at his changing appearance following years of abusing filler and that the abuse finally forced him to undergo the extreme operation following his 'addiction' to injectables.

He mentioned that his recent surgeries in Turkey involved lifting, tightening, and repositioning muscles and skin on his face, neck, and around his eyes to create a more youthful appearance





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Bobby Norris TOWIE Body Dysmorphia Facelift Surgery Social Media Abuse Injectables Health Problems Stretch Marks 19 Honey And Oatmeal Scrubs Medication Online Trolls

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