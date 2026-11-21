Bobby Lucero discloses that Thomas Markle's trips to Asia were an open family secret involving underage girls, fueling the FBI child porn investigation into the Duchess of Sussex's estranged father.

Bobby Lucero, the son of Roslyn Loveless, has publicly stated that his mother's ex-husband Thomas Markle's trips to Asia were an "open family secret" involving child exploitation. This revelation comes as Thomas Markle, the father of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, faces an FBI investigation for allegedly possessing child pornography in Florida.

Family Knowledge of Secret Trips

Lucero, 45, grew up alongside Meghan's half-siblings, Thomas Jr. and Samantha, and stated that they regularly discussed their father's activities. He recalled hearing stories from his older siblings when he was nine or ten years old about Markle traveling to the Philippines or other Asian countries. The siblings referred to these journeys as "girls' trips," and Lucero noted that this topic was openly discussed within the family circle.

Also read Thomas Markle Found Competent to Face Federal Child Porn Charge in Florida

Allegations and Stepfather Confirmations

Lucero admitted that the specific ages of the women were never explicitly stated during his childhood, but he later assumed the trips involved sex workers. His stepfather, Anthony Gonzales, corroborated these claims by confirming that he also heard Markle express a preference for young girls. Gonzales described this behavior as something known within the family, stating it was "in the air" and something one would pick up on despite not fully connecting it to illegal activities at the time.

Letter to Metropolitan Police

Lucero revealed that his mother, Roslyn Loveless, showed him a handwritten letter she sent to the Metropolitan Police in January 2019 regarding Thomas Markle. Although he only skimmed the document at the time, he now regrets not reading it more seriously. The letter contained serious allegations that Markle told Loveless he traveled to the Philippines and Thailand under the belief that 12-year-olds were of legal age there. Lucero believes he is the only person who read the letter before it was mailed.

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FBI Investigation and Court Proceedings

Thomas Markle, 82, was arrested by the FBI in Florida on Friday for allegedly possessing child pornography. The investigation intensified after Thomas Jr. made allegations against his father in July while they were living in the Philippines. Thomas Jr. provided local police with materials containing images of child abuse found in his father's former home in Cebu. Markle had recently returned to the US to recover from a leg amputation. Photos from Markle's unit include an undated image of him with a fully clothed young Asian female, as well as other images where she appears naked.

Family Dynamics and Ongoing Probe

Loveless, who died in 2024 at age 79, had expressed a visceral hatred for Markle, calling him a "disgusting pig." Lucero suggested this animosity stemmed from Markle's infidelity and potentially his alleged abuse of underage girls. The Metropolitan Police have referred themselves for investigation regarding their inaction on Loveless's 2019 letter. The FBI probe now encompasses evidence gathered in both the Philippines and the United States.