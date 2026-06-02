Bobby Davro Reveals Prostate Cancer Diagnosis Amid Ongoing Personal Battles

Comedian Bobby Davro, 67, disclosed his intermediate‑risk prostate cancer on This Morning, discussing PSA testing, symptoms, and the importance of early detection while reflecting on recent personal losses and a prior stroke.

Comedy veteran Bobby Davro , now 67, has publicly disclosed that he is living with prostate cancer , a revelation made during his appearance on the ITV programme This Morning on Tuesday.

The former star, who has endured a series of personal hardships over the past few years, recounted that the diagnosis arose after a close friend suggested he undergo a prostate‑specific antigen (PSA) test despite the absence of obvious symptoms. The blood test returned a PSA level of 24, a figure well above the normal range, prompting doctors to arrange a biopsy. The results indicated an intermediate‑risk tumour, a classification that, while serious, is not considered terminal.

Davro expressed a mixture of relief and emotion when the urologist assured him that the disease was not expected to shorten his life, a comment that moved him to tears as he imagined still being able to buy Christmas presents for many years to come. During the interview, presenter Cat Deeley and medical expert Dr Zoe Williams delved into the nuances of prostate health, highlighting the fact that many men experience no overt warning signs in the early stages of the disease.

While erectile dysfunction can sometimes be an early indicator, the most common symptoms-such as difficulty initiating urination, reduced flow, or a persistent feeling of incomplete bladder emptying-often appear only after the gland has enlarged. Dr Williams emphasized that PSA testing is a simple blood test that can be performed without a digital rectal examination, a factor that deters many men from seeking screening.

She also warned about the limitations of the test, noting the prevalence of false positives caused by benign prostatic enlargement and false negatives in cases of aggressive cancer that do not elevate PSA levels. The discussion underscored the need for more accurate, widely accessible screening programmes, especially for high‑risk groups, including men of African descent, who face a disproportionately higher incidence of prostate cancer. Davro's health updates come against a backdrop of personal tragedy.

In May 2023, his long‑time partner Vicky Wright, the daughter of former England football captain Billy Wright and singer Joy Beverley, succumbed to pancreatic cancer. The loss left the comedian devastated, and he has since spoken openly about coping with grief, a stroke he suffered two years ago, and the daily medication regimen required to manage the aftermath of that cerebrovascular event.

He described the routine tablet given by his doctor as a lifelong commitment, joking that he has only been supplied with six pills so far, a nod to his trademark humour even in difficult times. While acknowledging the challenges of his current treatment-regular injections, hormone therapy, and the psychological strain of a cancer diagnosis-Davro reaffirmed his belief that laughter remains a vital survival tool, concluding with his well‑known mantra: "You've got to laugh to live.





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