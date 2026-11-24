Comedian Bobby Davro reunites with ex-wife Trudi Jameson to serenade guests at daughter Brittany's wedding, marking a peaceful moment years after their split.

Comedian Bobby Davro demonstrated the enduring bond he shares with his ex-wife Trudi Jameson on Sunday by reuniting to perform a musical duet at their daughter Brittany's wedding. The 68-year-old star stood alongside Trudi at the ceremony, wrapping his arms around her as they sang Elton John's Your Song for the guests in a display of continued amicability.

The Core Details And Mechanism

The joyful occasion took place at Limekiln Lodge in Sussex, a venue chosen for its elegance and capacity to host the lavish nuptials. Bobby Davro appeared dapper in a black tuxedo, matching the formal attire of the evening, while Trudi Jameson looked glamorous as she joined him on stage. Their performance served as a highlight for the attendees, showcasing a cooperative co-parenting relationship that has persisted for 23 years since their marriage ended.

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Brittany Davro, the daughter of the couple, looked radiant in an ivory off-the-shoulder gown paired with a lace-trimmed veil during the main ceremony. She later changed into a glittery lace dress with bell sleeves for the evening celebrations. Her sisters, who served as bridesmaids, complemented the bridal party in cream satin dresses featuring a sheer cape overlay, creating a visually cohesive and stylish scene.

Stakeholder Positions And Family History

Bobby Davro shares three daughters with Trudi Jameson: Brittany, Marnie, and Tierney. The couple was married for ten years before their relationship dissolved in 2003. Despite the divorce, Bobby has maintained that he and Trudi remain on excellent terms, describing their dynamic as similar to that of a close brother and sister. This sentiment was evident in the warm interaction displayed during the wedding festivities.

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Trudi Jameson is not the only significant female figure in Bobby Davro's life, as he was previously engaged to Vicky Wright. Their relationship ended tragically in 2023 when Vicky passed away at age 63 following a short battle with pancreatic cancer. Bobby had previously lived with Trudi again to be closer to his daughters, though he was in a relationship with Vicky at that time. The marriage to Trudi ended due to her infidelity with a married builder.

Health Challenges And Medical Advocacy

Beyond the family celebrations, Bobby Davro has been open about significant health battles he is currently facing. In June of this year, he revealed a prostate cancer diagnosis on the television program This Morning. This news came three years after the death of his fiancée Vicky Wright and two years after he suffered a stroke, highlighting a period of profound personal challenge for the comedy legend.

Bobby explained that he had no prior symptoms, aside from some erectile dysfunction which he joked might have been related to a previous relationship. A close friend advised him to undergo a prostate-specific antigen, or PSA, test, which revealed a level of 24, indicating an intermediate stage of the disease. He praised the NHS for their rapid response, noting that a biopsy was conducted just a couple of days after the initial test.

During the broadcast, Bobby shared his emotional reaction to the urologist's reassurance that his condition was not terminal. He recounted asking if it was fatal, only to be told he would be buying Christmas presents for many years to come, a statement that brought him to tears. He is now advocating for other men to get checked, citing statistics that one in eight men may be affected and noting higher risks among men of color.

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Real-World Impact And Future Steps

The public sharing of Bobby Davro's health journey serves as a critical awareness campaign for prostate cancer screening. He emphasized the importance of the PSA test and physical examinations, urging men not to wait for symptoms to appear. His openness helps destigmatize the discussion around male health issues, particularly regarding erectile dysfunction, which he noted can sometimes be an early indicator of underlying prostate problems.

Bobby Davro's positive outlook, encapsulated by his mantra to laugh to live, provides inspiration for those facing similar diagnoses. He joked about using medication to sleep rather than for sexual purposes, maintaining his comedic presence even while discussing serious medical topics. His ability to balance humor with health advocacy underscores his resilience and dedication to supporting others.

As Bobby Davro navigates his treatment, his family remains a central pillar of support. The wedding of his daughter Brittany, attended by his ex-wife and other daughters, highlights the strength of these familial ties. The event serves as a testament to the possibility of maintaining harmonious relationships after divorce, a lesson that extends far beyond the entertainment industry.