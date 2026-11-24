Comedian Bobby Davro, 68, sang alongside ex wife Trudi Jameson at daughter Brittany Marchant's wedding in Sussex, showcasing their amicable relationship amidst recent health battles.

Comedian Bobby Davro, 68, celebrated a significant family milestone this past Sunday by reuniting with his ex wife Trudi Jameson to perform a duet at the wedding of their daughter Brittany. The emotional reunion took place at the prestigious Limekiln Lodge in Sussex, where the former couple demonstrated a lasting bond that has persisted for 23 years since their divorce.

Davro and Jameson Serenade Wedding Guests

Bobby Davro and Trudi Jameson stood arm in arm on stage, delivering a heartfelt rendition of Elton John's Your Song to the assembled guests. Dressed in a sharp black tuxedo, the comedian appeared every inch the proud father as he shared the spotlight with his glamorous ex wife. The performance was met with joy by the bride and her sisters, who served as bridesmaids in cream satin dresses with sheer cape overlays.

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The wedding celebrated the union of Brittany Davro and her fiancé Joe Marchant, who became engaged in August 2024. The bride looked radiant in an ivory off the shoulder gown paired with a lace trimmed veil for the ceremony. For the evening celebrations, she changed into a glittery lace dress featuring bell sleeves, complementing the elegant atmosphere of the Sussex venue.

Decades of Amicable Co Parenting

Bobby Davro shares three daughters with Trudi Jameson, including Brittany, Marnie, and Tierney, from their ten year marriage that ended in 2003. The comedian has frequently spoken about the positive nature of his post divorce relationship with Jameson. In a 2015 interview, he described their dynamic as being similar to a close brother and sister, stating that he views his ex wife as his soulmate.

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Jameson and Davro had lived together again briefly around 2015 to be closer to their children, although Davro was in a relationship with Vicky Wright at that time. Their marriage had previously collapsed due to Jameson's affair with a married builder, who ultimately returned to his wife. Despite these past complexities, the pair have maintained a supportive presence in each other's lives.

Recent Health Challenges and Personal Loss

Both Davro and Jameson have navigated significant health struggles in recent years, adding depth to their shared moment at the wedding. Bobby Davro faced profound heartbreak in 2023 when his fiancée Vicky Wright passed away at age 63 following a battle with pancreatic cancer. This loss occurred less than two years before his own health diagnosis.

In June of this year, the comedy legend revealed that he is currently battling prostate cancer. He shared his story on the television program This Morning, explaining that a routine prostate specific antigen test recommended by a friend led to his diagnosis. His PSA level was recorded at 24, which indicated an intermediate risk level requiring further medical investigation.

Medical Journey and Positive Outlook

During his appearance on This Morning, Davro discussed the importance of regular screening with host Ben Shephard and Doctor Zoe Williams. He noted that while he experienced erectile dysfunction, he had no other prior symptoms. The NHS facilitated a quick biopsy and urology consultation, providing him with a clear treatment path and a reassuring prognosis.

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Despite the gravity of a cancer diagnosis, Davro maintained his characteristic humor and optimism throughout the interview. He joked about the impact of erectile dysfunction medication on his sleep patterns, using laughter as a coping mechanism. His doctor confirmed the condition was not terminal, allowing Davro to express relief that he would continue to buy Christmas presents for many years to come.