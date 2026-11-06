BOBBY BURACK: Far-left ex-ESPN wackjob Mark Jones is outraged that Florida didn't go Democrat during midterms

Former ESPN broadcaster Mark Jones reacted to the 2026 midterms on Bluesky, posting about Florida staying red and celebrating Michele Tafoya's loss.

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| Don't @ Me w/Dan Dakichin nearly a year. After his exit, he migrated to Bluesky. Jones explained that he had to depart X because it was"too hateful.

Also read No. 25 Florida to start QB Tramell Jones against Oklahoma in the Swamp, AP source says

""Only in Florida will voters drive through flooded streets because the governor vetoed flood remediation projects to build a now defunct concentration camp in the Everglades and vote the same party in power," Jones posted. ESPN commentator Mark Jones looks on before a game between the San Antonio Spurs and Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum on Jan. 8, 2025, in Milwaukee, Wis.

The fact that Jones, who lacks both talent and wit, survived for so long at ESPN and in sports media is an indictment of both institutions. He falsely claimed stadium police officers were going to shoot him because he is Black. He told Rush Limbaugh to"rot in hell" on the day Limbaugh’s wife announced that he had died of lung cancer. He called Stephen A. Smith a racial slur.

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He celebrated Nick Bosa tearing his ACL as"payback" for standing during the national anthem and supporting President Donald Trump. He shared a photo stating,"MAGA women are skanks.

"He argued that White people"appropriated" Jesus. He reposted claims that police shot Breonna Taylor after seeing her skin color, even though the officers did not see her before entering the apartment. Talk about privilege. For those wondering why a 65-year-old man would act this way and post using words like"bih," we are happy to explain.

Jones received the same ridicule from"Black Twitter" that Robert Griffin III faced after he married a White woman. Most recently, former ESPN host Ryan Clark shamed Griffin over it. It certainly appears that Jones believes the most effective way to counter people questioning his"Blackness" is to act hostile toward White people online. Jones is not a racist, but he seemingly wants people to think he is one.

We maintain that wannabe racists, like Jones and Jemele Hill, are even worse than actual racists. ESPN commentators Doris Burke and Mark Jones look on before Game 5 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Finals on May 25, 2022, at FTX Arena in Miami, Fla. Given his previous remarks about Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic, and Caitlin Clark, Jones will soon try to convince his Bluesky audience that he is the captain of the