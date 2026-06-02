Bobby Brazier Quits UK to Move to New Jersey

EastEnders star Bobby Brazier announces his move to New Jersey in July, following his pursuit of the Hare Krishna religion and a successful TV career.

Bobby Brazier has announced he is leaving the United Kingdom to relocate to New Jersey , revealing the news in a recent Instagram video. In the clip, the soap star was approached by a model casting agent who stopped him on the street and asked if he would be interested in a test shoot.

Brazier replied, 'You know I am actually moving to New York. Well I say New York, in New Jersey,' confirming his move in July. This decision marks a significant change for the actor, who has been a prominent figure on British television. Brazier rose to fame playing Freddy Slater on the long-running BBC soap opera EastEnders, a role he took on in 2022.

His performance quickly earned him critical acclaim, culminating in a National Television Award for Rising Star. He further cemented his popularity with a successful stint on Strictly Come Dancing, where he finished as runner-up and received praise for his emotional tribute to his late mother, Jade Goody. The move also comes amid reports of Brazier's deepening commitment to the Hare Krishna religion, which he began pursuing after a reported falling out with his father Jeff and brother Freddy.

A source told The Sun that Brazier is excited about his spiritual journey and has been preaching about his devotion to others. The source said, 'Bobby is really excited and happy about his move to India. He is been telling everyone about it and preaching to them about why he is devoted to Hare Krishna.

He is such a nice young man, his heart is in the right place, but some people are surprised that he is walking away from his career at a time when he is on such a high with it. He says he expects to be over there for a long while, at least a year, so maybe he will pick up on his career eventually when he is back.

' However, Brazier's latest Instagram video indicates a shift in his relocation plans, as he now appears to be moving to the United States rather than India. In the video, he engages with the casting agent, suggesting his move could involve modeling or acting opportunities in America. Brazier has also spoken openly about the challenges and pleasures of his newfound fame.

In an interview with the Daily Mail, he admitted that he spent a lot of money after becoming a household name following his Strictly appearance. He joked that he 'thrived' on the attention from older women who were fans of his gyrating hips. Despite the fame and rumors of a move to Hollywood, Brazier insisted he remains grounded.

'You kind of just take it as it comes and nothing really changes, there is what everyone sees and then there is your life, and I am too invested in my own life to get wrapped up in what everyone else says and is talking about,' he said. He also quipped, 'But I did see that a lot of older ladies liked my hips and I loved that and thrived on that so that is cool.

' Brazier's spiritual side has been evident on social media, where he has shared posts about the Hare Krishna mantra. One of his Instagram posts read, 'Chanting Hare Krsna mantra is so good my heart.

' His devotion to the religion has been a consistent theme, even as he navigates his career in entertainment. The actor's departure from the UK marks the end of a chapter that saw him become one of the most recognized faces on British television. With his move to New Jersey, Brazier is set to start a new journey, balancing his spiritual practices with potential opportunities in the American entertainment industry. Fans will be watching closely to see how this transition unfolds





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