Bobby Brazier Quits UK for New Jersey as He Pursues Hare Krishna Religion

Bobby Brazier has announced he is leaving the UK to move to New Jersey, where he will be pursuing the Hare Krishna religion. The EastEnders and Strictly star has been telling everyone about his move and has been preaching to them about why he is devoted to the religion.

Bobby Brazier has revealed he is quitting the UK to move to New Jersey . The soap star was seen being stopped in the street by a model casting agent, who asked if he was up for a test shoot.

Bobby replied that he is actually moving to New York, in New Jersey. He revealed that he will move in July. It was reported last year that the EastEnders and Strictly star was pursuing the Hare Krishna religion after falling out with his father Jeff and brother Freddy. A source told The Sun at the time that Bobby is really excited and happy about his move to India, but he is actually moving to New Jersey.

Bobby has been telling everyone about his move and preaching to them about why he is devoted to Hare Krishna. The actor joined the soap in 2022 as Freddy Slater and even won the National Television Award for Rising Star for his work on the show. Bobby revealed that he spent a lot of money after suddenly becoming a household name during his appearance on Strictly.

He also joked that his newfound fame left him thriving off the attention of older ladies, who he said were fans of his gyrating hips. Bobby finished in second place behind eventual winner Ellie Leach and won plaudits for his routine in memory of late mother Jade Goody.

Speaking to Daily Mail about his time on the show, Bobby insisted that he remained the same person despite the attention, including rumours of a move to Hollywood, but laughed: 'I spent lots of money'. Before quipping: 'But I did see that a lot of older ladies liked my hips and I loved that and thrived on so that's cool'.

Last year, Bobby shared his love for the religion on Instagram with a slew of posts, writing: 'Chanting Hare Krsna mantra is so good my heart'. The actor joined the soap in 2022 as Freddy Slater and even won the National Television Award for Rising Star for his work on the show





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