British actor Bobby Brazier joins Mariah Carey in Gucci's latest festive ad directed by Harmony Korine, showcasing the Butterfly collection and holiday gifts in a lavish hotel setting.

Bobby Brazier stepped into the spotlight alongside pop icon Mariah Carey for Gucci's latest festive advertising campaign. The British actor, aged twenty-three, was seen mingling with the 'queen of Christmas' during a series of lavish holiday scenes inside an upscale hotel. The new advertisement highlights the fashion house's seasonal offerings while celebrating the winter holidays with star power and high fashion.

Butterfly Collection and Holiday Gear Showcase

The campaign centers on Mariah Carey, who appears wearing items from Gucci's new Butterfly special collection. This line serves as a direct tribute to the singer's long-standing affection for the winged insect and references her album of the same name released in nineteen ninety-seven. As she navigates the hotel suite, Carey sports GG Monogram boots and a fur coat, embodying the brand's luxurious aesthetic.

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Throughout the video, viewers get a detailed look at Gucci's seasonal gift collection. Featured items include shimmering versions of the Starlet bag, a Gucci duffle, and a suede Paparazzo bag. The footwear selection highlights Horsebit loafers, Ace sneakers, and Vittoria pumps, presenting a comprehensive range of options for holiday shoppers seeking premium accessories and apparel.

Director Harmony Korine and Cinematic Vision

The project was helmed by acclaimed filmmaker Harmony Korine, known for his distinct directorial style in films like Spring Breakers, Gummo, and The Beach Bum. Korine holds an established professional relationship with the fashion house, having previously collaborated with Gucci on the two thousand nineteen project Duck Rock. His involvement brings a cinematic quality to the commercial, distinguishing it from standard brand advertisements.

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The narrative unfolds in a setting where staff members are busy preparing for the pop star's arrival. Elaborate decorations and a stunning Christmas tree set the scene as Carey struts through the hotel toward a bash. She sings her nineteen ninety-four hit All I Want For Christmas Is You while walking into a suite where guests are chatting, creating a festive and intimate atmosphere that draws viewers into the celebration.

Braziers Family Pride and Career Milestones

For Bobby Brazier, this appearance marks another significant milestone in his rising career. He previously walked for Gucci during Milan Fashion Week, an event that deeply affected his family. His father, Jeff Brazier, a television host aged forty-seven, shared immense pride on Instagram after watching his son walk the runway. Jeff emphasized that the moment represented a dream realized for the brand's most loved runway model.

Jeff Brazier also paid poignant tribute to his late partner, the Big Brother star Jade Goody. He noted that she would have been incredibly proud of their son's success, mentioning that she spent considerable time and money shopping at Gucci stores. He expressed that while she cannot be immersed in this feeling of pride, her amazing genes live on in both Bobby and his other son, Freddie, who is aged twenty-two.

Bobby Brazier Career Trajectory and Legacy

Bobby Brazier first made his runway debut at the Dolce & Gabbana Milan Fashion Week show in February twenty twenty when he was just sixteen years old. Since then, he has moved to New York to further his career in the United States entertainment industry. His recent appearances demonstrate a rapid ascent in the modeling world, bridging the gap between traditional runway work and high-profile commercial campaigns.

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This is not the first Gucci campaign Brazier has appeared in. Back in August, he starred alongside supermodel Kate Moss for the brand's Primavera advertisement. In that short film, the catwalk legend lip-synced to Chris Isaak's Wicked Game while beautiful strangers fell in love on a dance floor. One of the revellers dancing to the performance was Bobby, showcasing his versatility across different brand narratives.

Jade Goody rose to fame as a contestant on the third series of Channel 4 reality show Big Brother in two thousand two. Sadly, she passed away in March twenty zero nine aged twenty-seven from cervical cancer. Her legacy continues through her sons, whose achievements in fashion and entertainment are celebrated by their father as a testament to her enduring influence and spirit.