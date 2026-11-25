Bobby Bones defends his social media posts regarding Dancing With the Stars Season 27 while theorizing that social media voting influenced his 2018 victory over Ezra Sosa.

Bobby Bones has issued a direct response to online criticism regarding his recent social media activity following the conclusion of Dancing With the Stars season 27. The radio host and television personality engaged with a viewer who questioned his decision to celebrate his own role in the aftermath of the finale, prompting Bones to defend his right to share the moment on his personal platform.

Bones Defends Social Media Celebration Post

Bobby Bones responded to a comment on Wednesday, November 24, from a user who stated, "I'm usually not a negative person, but why are you making this about you. History was just made." Bones replied in a video message, "My bet is you are usually a negative person." He explained that he had posted a picture of himself holding the trophy with the caption, "Hey, I'm still the worst ever," which was intended as a joke and a nod to the viewers who voted for him.

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The radio personality clarified that by calling himself the worst, he was referring to the fact that he helped change how the show and its rules worked. He noted that his team did something no one had ever done in the history of the show. While offering congratulations to the winner, Ezra, Bones emphasized that it is his personal page and he has the right to post about his experience, comparing the criticism to someone entering his house and questioning why he is making the space about himself.

Clarification of Online Feud and Tone

During the Monday, September 15, episode of Jason Tartick's show, Bobby Bones appeared on Trading Bones to clarify the context of his interactions. He stated that he did not actually think the person who commented was a loser, but rather speculated that the viewer was likely just having a bad day. He also suggested the commenter might be one of those people who complains about internet toxicity while being part of the problem themselves.

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Bones reiterated his congratulations to Ezra, acknowledging the winner's great job. He concluded the segment by maintaining his self-deprecating humor, adding the caption "I got thoughts! Big dancing with the stars day" and confirming he was still the worst dancer. This clarification came after initial backlash regarding his tone and his interpretation of the season's outcome.

Theory on Social Media Influence in 2018

Bobby Bones is not entirely sure how he won Dancing With the Stars season 27 in 2018, but he suspects he may have "cheated" through the power of digital engagement. Bones, who took home the mirrorball trophy in 2018 with professional partner Sharna Burgess, described his experience in the ballroom as weird. He offered a theory as to why his season succeeded, suggesting that social media played a pivotal role in the voting process.

"I think my season … was, kind of, that first season of the social media era of Dancing with Stars," Bones explained. He believes this era was a part of the reason that he won. His 2018 victory remains a controversial topic that continues to be discussed through the years, particularly because it received the lowest combined judges' score of the four couples in the finale.

Season 27 Finale Performance Details

The current season featured its own dramatic moments, particularly during the performances of Ezra Frech and Karina Karagach. During the freestyle dance, the Paralympian struggled to attach his prosthetic blade to his leg and briefly danced without it, which was not part of the planned routine. Frech later explained on air that starting the freestyle without the prosthetic was a creative choice that went off script.

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Frech stated, "I wasn't able to suction my leg on and I knew it wasn't on. Sometimes when that happens, it'll re-suction, but it didn't. It came off. She told me to put it on mid-dance. When it came off, I was like, 'I'm doing the rest of the dance without my leg on.'" Karagach added that she saw his face and thought, "If I don't tell him to put it on, he's gonna do the whole dance without it."