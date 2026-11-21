Parents Donna and Adrian paid tribute to Bobbi-Anne McLeod on the fifth anniversary of her murder by Cody Ackland, who was sentenced to life in prison in 2022.

Bobbi-Anne McLeod, an 18-year-old from Plymouth, was murdered five years ago after being abducted from a bus stop. Her parents, Donna and Adrian McLeod, have now publicly paid tribute to their daughter for the first time, sharing a new photograph of her on November 20, the fifth anniversary of her killing.

The murder was carried out by Cody Ackland, who was 24 at the time and was driving in the area in his Ford Fiesta. Ackland, who was obsessed with serial killers, was later sentenced to life imprisonment at Plymouth Crown Court with a minimum term of 30 years and 190 days.

Also read Anne Hathaway and Ewan McGregor Star in The End of Oak Street Sci-Fi Thriller

How Bobbi-Anne McLeod Was Abducted in Plymouth

Bobbi-Anne McLeod was abducted from a bus stop on Sheepstor Road in the Leigham suburb of Plymouth on November 20, 2021, at about 6pm. She had left her family home at 5.45pm, planning to meet friends in Plymouth city centre, and had told her father she loved him before she walked out the door.

Court evidence showed that Ackland came across Bobbi-Anne at the bus stop at 6.55pm. He got out of his car, walked up behind her and hit her in the back of the head with a claw hammer. Ackland later told the court that this was meant to be it, and he said he went back to his car.

Advertisement

Ackland then doubled back and forced the injured teenager into his Ford Fiesta. He drove her about 19 miles to Bellever Forest car park, arriving at 7.45pm. During the journey, Bobbi-Anne told him she was scared, and he replied that he was scared too.

At the car park, Ackland attacked her again with the hammer outside the car in what the court heard was a prolonged and frenzied assault. Bobbi-Anne died from multiple injuries to her head and face. Ackland then burned her handbag and other items from the car before driving to Bovisand.

Court Findings on Cody Ackland's Motive and Confession

Cody Ackland pleaded guilty at Plymouth Crown Court on April 5, 2022, and his internet search history was later revealed in court to show a beyond morbid fascination with serial killers, particularly Ted Bundy and Fred West. Police also found thousands of disturbing images of murder scenes and dead bodies on his phone.

Prosecutors heard that Ackland had searched for remote locations on nearby Dartmoor, potential weapons and balaclavas before the attack. After killing Bobbi-Anne, he pulled into a remote layby at Bovisand, stripped her body and hid it in the undergrowth at 9.15pm before driving home to bed.

In the days that followed, Ackland behaved in what witnesses described as an eerily normal way. He had pizza with a friend, practised with his band and drank in a pub lock-in into the early hours, and friends even recalled him being happier than usual.

Advertisement

Ackland finally handed himself in at Charles Cross police station in Plymouth at 1.30pm on November 23, three days after the murder. He gave a detailed account of what had happened and where Bobbi-Anne's body was, and his account was backed up by the evidence police found.

Judge Robert Linford described Ackland as a highly dangerous person who may never be released. He sentenced Ackland to life in prison on May 19, 2022, and said the killing was utterly motiveless.

Family Tribute and Lasting Impact in Plymouth

Donna and Adrian McLeod said Bobbi-Anne would always live on in their hearts. Their tribute on the fifth anniversary of her murder described her as their brightest star, and said their love and memories for her would never fade.

Judge Linford told the court that Bobbi-Anne had the whole of her life in front of her until it was brutally and savagely snuffed out. He said she was a young, popular and much-loved person, and that Ackland had caused outrage and fear across the part of the country where she lived.

The teenager's death sent shockwaves across the country. Her body was found eight miles away in Bovisand, Devon, and the case remains a stark reminder of how a routine evening trip into Plymouth city centre ended in tragedy for her family and friends.