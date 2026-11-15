Bobbi Althoff Defends McCall Amid Spinoff Drama and Misunderstandings

Influencer Bobbi Althoff calls for an end to the bullying of McCall following their heated arguments on the new Hulu spinoff of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

Influencer and comedian Bobbi Althoff has publicly urged her followers to cease their harassment of McCall, a central figure in the newly released Hulu spinoff of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. Althoff, who is twenty-nine years old, took to her Instagram Stories on Saturday, November 14, to address the intense backlash directed at McCall following their on-screen conflicts.

Public Appeal To Stop Bullying

Althoff wrote that the harassment against McCall had become "really out of control" and insisted that calling her a mean girl was itself a mean act. She acknowledged that McCall may have made mistakes but argued that the public response was disproportionate and unnecessary for a situation involving personal vulnerability.

Also read Bobbi Althoff Kept Drake Affair Rumors Off 'The Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives: Orange County'

The appeal came just days after the premiere of the new series, which dropped on Hulu earlier in the week. The initial episodes featured dramatic confrontations between Althoff and McCall, largely centered on Althoff's dry sense of humor and differing social dynamics. Viewers quickly rallied to support Althoff while condemning McCall, creating a polarized online environment that the influencer sought to de-escalate.

Editing Choices And Missing Context

Althoff revealed that reality television editing often omits crucial context, noting that significant portions of her own childhood were cut from previous seasons. She told Us that she finds it interesting to see what producers choose to include or exclude, suggesting that the narrative presented to audiences may not reflect the full truth of the relationships involved.

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Following the heated arguments featured on screen, Althoff and McCall have since cleared the air and resolved their differences. Althoff explained that the tension was largely fueled by miscommunication, with McCall feeling betrayed after someone fed her false information about Althoff lying to her.

Reconciliation During Long Flight

Althoff confirmed that the two influencers have moved past their feud and now consider themselves friends who hang out and call each other regularly. She recounted that during a ten-hour flight, the two sat next to each other and talked the entire time, leading to a genuine bonding experience away from the cameras.

Althoff shared that she was surprised by how much she came to like McCall, even telling her friend Sal to bond with her as well. She described McCall as actually pretty cool, noting that they had become good friends by the end of the filming process, even if they were not super close at that time.

MomTok Growth And Identity Themes

The new spinoff, titled The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County, has contributed to the growth of MomTok by introducing a new group of dynamic young mothers. The show explores a community where religious beliefs are not just a faith but a core part of personal identity, with some members defending their way of life against modernity.

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While Althoff defended McCall from cyberbullying, the broader series continues to examine the complexities of maintaining faith and family in a rapidly changing cultural landscape. The resolution between Althoff and McCall offers a glimpse into the personal connections that often exist behind the scenes of reality television drama.