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We’ll keep you informed about the best music news, features, and reviews. Chris Campbell, the bassist for Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band, has died at the age of 78.

The news was confirmed by his wife, Courtney, who said that he died of natural causes. Campbell, who grew up in Plymouth, Michigan, was best known for his work with Seger, which spanned 50 years all the way up until the band’s 2019tour. He was offered a spot in Bob Seger System in 1969, and played on their Mongrel tour in 1970 after bassist Dan Honaker broke his wrist in a motorcycle accident.

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In 1972, Seger called Campbell again as he formed the Silver Bullet Band ahead of the recording of 1974’s. That year, Campbell played 250 live shows with the band, and he can be heard on their acclaimed 1975 live albumAs well as being a longtime staple of the live band, Campbell contributed to their biggest recorded hits, including “Hollywood Nights,” “Turn the Page,” “Rock and Roll Never Forgets,” “Night Moves,” “Still the Same,” and “Against the Wind.

”, “I’m grieving the loss of my long-time friend and Silver Bullet bandmate, Chris Campbell….. RIP. Prayers and condolences to his wonderful wife, Courtney Campbell, and his three beautiful daughters!! I am forever grateful for all the cherished memories I have.

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”, writing, “When I joined the band in 2006, Chris had already been with Bob for over 35 years! I’m so honoured to have had the opportunity to share the stage with him all the years I was there. We had so many laughs and incredible musical moments together. Bob Seger and the SBB were the soundtrack of my young life and an inspiration to my musical dreams.

Campbell’s musicianship was embedded all over those records, and he was one of the best ever. ”