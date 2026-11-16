Bob Odenkirk, Alec Baldwin, Isla Fisher to Headline Tribeca Festival’s 2026 Portugal Edition

Zosia Mamet, Edward Burns, Zach Woods and W. Kamau Bell are also headed to Lisbon for Tribeca Lisboa Festival, which booked ‘Josephine,’ ‘The Incomer’ and ‘Queen at Sea’ into its film lineup.

Tribeca Festival has Bob Odenkirk, Alec Baldwin, Isla Fisher, Zosia Mamet, Edward Burns, Zach Woods and W. Kamau Bell set to headline its spinoff Tribeca Festival Lisboa in Lisbon next month.edition, running Dec. 9 to 13, has booked indie talent for film screenings and conversations to complement local stars from Lisbon’s creative community as a cross-Atlantic indie film showcase during Hollywood’s awards season.to Tribeca in June 2026, will be on hand for a Dec. 11 premiere in Lisbon.

Other Tribeca titles tapped include Zach Woods bringing, starring Mason Reeves, Channing Tatum and Gemma Chan and directed by Beth de Araújo, and director Louis Paxton’sThe Last Day, a contemporary take on Virginia’s Woolf’s Mrs. Dalloway classic novel that stars Alicia Vikander, Victoria Pedretti and Wagner Moura.

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“Following a banner year in New York, it’s especially meaningful to see the festival’s spirit taking root in Lisbon, with audiences who are as curious and passionate about storytelling as we are,” Cara Cusumano, Tribeca Festival director and senior vp of programming, said of the indie titles she curated for Tribeca Lisboa Festival 2026. “Our program brings together established voices and exciting new filmmakers, with films that are funny, moving and deeply personal.

We can’t wait to share these stories in the heart of the city. ” Tribeca, as in its first two editions, will continue to mix indie film titles with local Portuguese cinema. Curator Rui Tendinha on the features front has selectedTribeca’s Portuguese indie film showcase in its third edition will move from Lisbon’s Beato Innovation District to the Avenida da Liberdade, the city’s tree-lined Champs-Elysees.

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That gets the Tribeca collaboration with Portugal’s media players and filmmakers into the heart of Lisbon and filling movies theaters and cultural venues like Cinema São Jorge, Teatro Tivoli and Capitólio.a comedy, conversation, music and live performance showcase, with evenings hosted by Emmy Award-winning comedian and filmmaker W. Kamau Bell, actress Daniela Ruah and Portuguese comedian Luís Franco-Bastos. , celebrating the 270th anniversary of composer Mozart’s birth, and a live audiovisual performance by Portuguese electronic musician Moullinex and his MXGPU project.

, Jane Rosenthal and Craig Hatkoff, recently extended its partnership with the Impresa Group to stage its Portugal edition for another three years to 2028.

“Tribeca Festival Lisboa is an important part of how we’re extending Tribeca’s reach and connecting with audiences around the world,” Rebecca Glashow, CEO of Tribeca Enterprises, said in a statement. “This partnership reflects our broader vision of bringing artists, audiences, and creative communities together in new ways, while remaining rooted in Lisbon’s own creative community. We’re excited to continue growing Tribeca Festival Lisboa with our partners at Impresa and the City of Lisbon.

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