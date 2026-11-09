Bob Mortimer Reveals Dramatic Lifestyle Changes After Triple Heart Bypass

Comedian Bob Mortimer shares how he cut sugar and gave up cheese following emergency heart surgery in 2015, revealing his journey to better health.

Comedian Bob Mortimer has disclosed that he has completely eliminated cheese from his diet following a life-saving medical intervention. The sixty-seven-year-old performer underwent emergency triple heart bypass surgery in 2015 after his heart stopped for thirty-two minutes. He subsequently learned that ninety-five percent of his arteries were blocked, a shocking statistic that forced a complete overhaul of his daily habits.

Mortimer's Radical Dietary Overhaul

Mortimer appeared on the podcast hosted by Romesh Ranganathan to discuss the extensive changes he has implemented to protect his cardiovascular health. He admitted to a past lifestyle characterized by excessive sugar consumption, revealing he previously used to put sixteen spoons of sugar in his tea. In addition to sugar, he significantly reduced his intake of animal fats, a preference he jokingly described as essential for life. He recalled a humorous anecdote about his younger self, stating he would have passed a horse and bitten into it just to get a bit of fatty stuff at the top of its leg. This confession highlights the severity of his previous dietary indiscretions and the magnitude of his current restraint.

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Emotional Triggers Behind Sugar Addiction

The comedian opened up about the psychological roots of his unhealthy eating habits, linking his sugar addiction to a profound family tragedy. He explained that he began consuming large amounts of sugar immediately after his father died in a car crash in 1966. At the time, Mortimer was just seven years old, and he described sugar as a mood-changing comfort mechanism. He recalled sitting at the table with his mother, who remained silent during this difficult period, finding solace in the sweetness of his drinks. This emotional connection to sugar persisted for decades until his health crisis forced him to reconsider his coping strategies. He now limits himself to three spoonfuls of sugar in his tea, occasionally extending this amount to five, a drastic reduction from his former sixteen-spoon habit.

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The Urgent Wedding Before Surgery

Perhaps the most dramatic aspect of Mortimer's 2015 medical scare involved his romantic life. He revealed that he secretly married his long-term partner, Lisa Matthews, just thirty minutes before undergoing the heart operation. Mortimer had discovered he needed surgery on a Thursday and made a will on Friday. He initially faced a legal hurdle because British law requires twenty-one days' notice for marriage. However, his consultant warned him that he was incredibly ill, prompting the registrar in London to grant special permission for an immediate ceremony. Mortimer wed Lisa at half nine on the Monday morning and went into the hospital for the operation at ten. This tight timeline underscores the critical nature of his condition at that moment.

Current Fitness Routine and Health Goals

Since the surgery, Mortimer has adopted a more structured approach to maintaining his physical well-being. He described his current exercise regimen as modest but consistent, stating he takes his prescribed pills and performs some exercises with weights at home. His outdoor activity consists of walking with his wife approximately once every six weeks, often renting an Airbnb for these trips. Despite the infrequency, he remains capable of covering five or six miles during these walks, a testament to his recovery. Nevertheless, he acknowledged that his daily activity levels remain low, with his step count currently sitting under 1,500 steps. This admission indicates that while he has stabilized his condition, there is still room for improvement in his long-term fitness goals. His openness about these struggles serves as a candid reminder of the challenges associated with post-surgical health management.