Will Iger, Son of Bob Iger, Named Play-by-Play Announcer for Coachella Valley Lakers

Will Iger, son of former Disney CEO Bob Iger, has been hired as the play-by-play announcer for the Coachella Valley Lakers, the Los Angeles Lakers' G-League affiliate. He will be paired with former Laker A.C. Green and will call his first game on Friday against the Salt Lake City Stars.

Will Iger, the son of former Disney CEO Bob Iger, has been hired as the play-by-play announcer for the Coachella Valley Lakers, the Los Angeles Lakers' newly relocated G-League franchise.

The news was first reported by the New York Post. Iger will be paired with former Laker and three-time NBA champion A.C. Green, who will provide color commentary. The Coachella Valley Lakers kick off their season on Friday against the Salt Lake City Stars at Acrisure Arena.

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Iger Joins Color Commentary Team

Games are broadcast on Spectrum SportsNet. Iger will call his first game in Coachella as the son of another media icon rejoins the G-League team: Bronny James, who was sent down from the Lakers' big-league squad yesterday. While Iger's family connection likely helped him get his foot in the door, he is not unqualified.

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He served last season as the play-by-play announcer for the San Antonio Spurs' G-League affiliate, the Austin Spurs, during the 2025-26 season, where he called games on FanDuel Sports Network Southwest. Iger also did select home games for San Antonio FC and served as a commentator on the Dallas Mavericks' weekly studio show, The Bounce.

In addition, he was a play-by-play announcer for the Indoor Football League and collegiate athletics at Columbia University and Hofstra University. It's a good thing he has experience, because the Coachella Valley squad's season tips off tomorrow. The team is now playing at Acrisure Arena after relocating from El Segundo, California, where they were known as the South Bay Lakers.

Franchise Relocation and Sale Details

The franchise's move to the Coachella Valley was part of the Lakers' efforts to expand their brand into the desert region. In other Lakers news, the team is in the process of selling a majority ownership stake. Mark Walter, the controlling owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers, has agreed to purchase the majority ownership of the Lakers from the Buss family.

Once the agreement of the sale is officially signed, the transaction will need approval from the NBA's Board of Governors. The sale would end the Buss family's decades-long ownership of the team. On the court, Lakers star Luka Dončić recently joined LeBron James in issuing a strong cease and desist letter regarding unauthorized merchandise.

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Meanwhile, controversial Chiefs star Tyreek Hill has filed for bankruptcy and put his Super Bowl ring up as collateral. In other NFL news, the status of a star player's scary injury remains uncertain as a medical expert weighs in after a crucial update. Steph Curry's post after Ayesha's viral kissing scene says it all, drawing attention on social media.

Additionally, Netflix's new thriller A Couple of Lies, about two couples whose lives unravel after they swap houses, has viewers debating whether to stream or skip it.