New book reveals Bob Iger rejected George Lucas's sequels. Learn how Disney navigated the turbulent acquisition of Lucasfilm while avoiding bad scripts.

Disney CEO Bob Iger actively rejected George Lucas's original treatment plans for the Star Wars sequel trilogy before finalizing the acquisition of Lucasfilm, according to new revelations in a business biography. Bob Belloni's book, The House of Mouse: Bob Iger and the War of Succession at Disney, details how the executive secured the rights to the franchise while ensuring Disney faced no legal obligation to produce the stories Lucas had envisioned.

Iger's Contractual Strategy for Lucasfilm

Lucas had prepared detailed plot outlines for three new Star Wars movies that he intended for Disney to produce following the mid-2010s acquisition. Belloni reports that Iger recognized the commercial necessity of acquiring the brand to expand Disney's customer base beyond its traditional demographic. However, the executive implemented a specific legal safeguard to protect the studio from being forced to greenlight narratives he deemed unworkable. The final agreement explicitly stated that Disney held no mandatory duty to film the sequels Lucas proposed, allowing the studio complete creative control over the franchise's future direction.

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Negative Reception of Lucas's Sequel Concepts

Internal accounts indicate that Iger found Lucas's submitted treatments to be of poor quality, stating privately that Disney would not make those specific films. Robbie Whelan, the author interviewed for Belloni's work, provided context for this harsh corporate reaction. Whelan explained that from the perspective of a non-film executive, the package of scripts appeared fundamentally flawed. The description suggests that Lucas sent a bundle of ideas that led executives to conclude the material was terrible and unworthy of production.

Declining Confidence in Lucas's Creative Direction

The rejection occurred against a backdrop of waning confidence in George Lucas's abilities as a writer and director following the release of the prequel trilogy. By the time of the sale, Lucas was over eighty years old, and industry observers viewed the Lucasfilm transaction as likely representing his final major involvement in the saga. The corporate stance reflected a broader skepticism regarding Lucas's capacity to deliver commercially successful creative visions in his later years. This disconnect between the creator's intent and the buyer's strategic interests highlighted the complex power dynamics of the media consolidation.

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Irony of the Approved Sequel Trilogy

The ultimate outcome of this contractual maneuvering presented an unexpected irony for Iger, as the sequel trilogy he approved generated significantly less commercial and critical unity than the rejected concepts. The new films achieved record-breaking box office returns with their first installment, establishing massive global popularity. However, the second film in the series became highly divisive among the fanbase, splitting audiences rather than uniting them. This result contrasts sharply with the initial belief that Lucas's unproduced ideas were the only viable path for the franchise.

Disney's Expansion Through Strategic Acquisitions

Despite the friction with Lucas, Iger's broader strategy successfully transformed Disney into a dominant cultural force. He reunited the company with Pixar and acquired Marvel Entertainment and 21st Century Fox to secure major intellectual property. This aggressive expansion aimed to balance the gender demographics of the consumer base, adding a substantial male audience to the existing core of young female fans. The acquisition of Lucasfilm was a central pillar of this plan to capture the entire family entertainment market and secure long-term revenue streams through diverse character franchises.