Robbie Whelan's upcoming book House of Mouse reportedly shows Bob Iger suggested a Black Widow romance for Avengers, shifting blame from Joss Whedon.

After 11 years, fans finally have a clearer answer to who pushed for one of Marvel's most criticized choices in the Avengers franchise. Writing for the Wall Street Journal, reporter Robbie Whelan has published a preview of his upcoming book, House of Mouse, which draws on leaked correspondence to examine the power struggle between Disney chief executives Bob Iger and Bob Chapek. The preview suggests that Iger, not Joss Whedon, was the first to push for a romance between Black Widow and Bruce Banner.

The romance drew heavy criticism from critics and general audiences when Age of Ultron was released in 2015. The storyline felt out of place, and many viewers said it undercut the character of Natasha Romanoff. Whedon initially took the blame, but later reports pointed to Marvel's famously private boss, Ike Perlmutter, and the Marvel Creative Committee, which has since been disbanded.

Also read ‘The Odyssey’, ‘Widow’s Bay’ Among Top Nominees For AARP’s Movies & TV For Grownups Awards

How Bob Iger Influenced the Avengers Script

According to Whelan, Bob Iger directly suggested a romantic angle for Black Widow in 2011, when Whedon was rewriting The Avengers. Whelan's report says Iger passed notes to Marvel Studios, and that one message stated the character of Natasha Romanoff, the former Russian assassin played by Scarlett Johansson, would benefit from having something with one of the men.

The same leaked notes reportedly criticized the humor of Tony Stark, the industrialist behind Iron Man played by Robert Downey Jr. Iger wrote to one Marvel executive that some of Stark's wisecracks were funny but that there was simply too much of them. Whelan's account indicates that Iger's suggestions went beyond general feedback and reached into specific character decisions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Whelan's report also suggests Iger had a far closer working relationship with the Marvel Creative Committee than was previously known. In one message to the head of the group a year later, Iger wrote that 'we're a great team.' The preview says Iger was pleased with how Marvel adopted his suggestions.

Competing Views on Blame for the Romance

For years, the Black Widow romance was attributed mainly to Whedon, who wrote and directed Age of Ultron. Whelan's preview challenges that account by placing Iger at the start of the idea, although the preview itself does not describe every step between those notes and the finished film.

Earlier reports had assigned responsibility to Ike Perlmutter and the Marvel Creative Committee. Those reports described a creative process in which studio leadership had significant influence over story choices. Whelan's material adds a new name to that chain, but the available preview does not fully explain how each party weighed in on the final version of the film.

Iger has previously released a memoir, The Ride of a Lifetime, in 2019. Whelan argues that the book was valuable but was also largely a public relations effort. Chapek's autobiography, Behind the Castle Walls, was described as an attempt to repair his own reputation and included criticism of Iger.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What House of Mouse Could Reveal About Disney

House of Mouse is positioned as a detailed record of Disney's last decade. Whelan says the book is based on interviews with dozens of current and former Disney executives, along with hundreds of pages of internal communications, legal records, and financial documents, many of which have never been seen before.

Until now, readers have mainly relied on the autobiographies of Iger and Chapek, both written from their own perspectives. Whelan's book aims to offer an outside account using documents and firsthand interviews, which could shift how the Disney leadership transition is understood. Iger is also set to release his own book, One Last Time, next year, which will likely give his side of the story.

Readers who want the book can preorder House of Mouse now through the link provided in the original report. For Marvel fans, the leaked notes offer a concrete explanation for a storyline that many viewers felt did not serve Black Widow well, and for Disney watchers, the book promises a closer look at the internal conflict between two of the company's most prominent leaders.