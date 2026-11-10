Bob Iger Honored at Perelman Performing Arts Center PAC NYC Icons of Culture Gala

The Perelman Performing Arts Center honored Bob Iger at its third annual Icons of Culture gala on October 27, 2026, presented by BNY in New York City.

The Perelman Performing Arts Center ( PAC NYC) hosted its third annual PAC Icons of Culture gala on October 27, 2026, in New York City, honoring Disney's Bob Iger. The gala was presented by the Bank of New York Mellon Corporation, known as BNY, and was held at the Perelman Performing Arts Center, which brings its programming to Lower Manhattan at the World Trade Center site.

Mickey Mouse and Bob Iger attended the evening, and a lineup of performers and cast members spoke onstage. Names listed at the event included Austin Scott, Mike Bloomberg, Noah Wolfe, Andy Karl, Nick Jonas, Rufus Wainwright, Bradley Gibson, Anastacia McCleskey, Charissa Hogeland, Adam Jacobs, Benj Pasek, Justin Paul, and Jiminy Cricket.

Also read Aimee Lou Wood Debuts Blonde Bob as The Idiots and Daddy Issue Promotions Continue

How the Icons of Culture Gala Honors Bob Iger

The PAC NYC Icons of Culture Gala is an annual event that celebrates the arts and honors someone who has made a major cultural impact. The gala began a year after the performing arts center was inaugurated, and the 2026 edition marked its third year.

The first honoree at the 2024 debut was Tom Freston, co-founder of MTV. In 2025, the honor went to philanthropist Diane von Furstenberg, and in 2026 it went to Bob Iger.

Advertisement

The gala described Iger as one of the greatest CEOs of his generation. During his tenure, he oversaw acquisitions of major assets that shaped Disney into what it is today, including Pixar in 2006, Marvel in 2009, Lucasfilm in 2012, and 21st Century Fox in 2019.

The Perelman Performing Arts Center is positioned as a home for the New York arts scene that plays a major role in drawing audiences from around the world and the city. The center offers a dedicated space for bold artists while bringing their energy downtown to the World Trade Center.

Gala Tributes From Nunez and Adam Jacobs

Khady Kamara Nunez, executive director of the Perelman Performing Arts Center, said the opportunity to honor Iger and his legacy was incredible. Nunez pointed to everything Iger has built and his cultural impact on a national and international level, and said the center was excited that he gave it the ability to honor him.

Nunez believes celebrating Iger in New York is the most perfect spot for it, especially at the World Trade Center site. Iger himself played an important role in rebuilding that area, which the gala used to frame the honor.

Adam Jacobs, who originated the role of Aladdin on Broadway, recalled that Iger was at the helm of the company when he was performing in Aladdin. Jacobs said he always felt supported and cared for as an employee and as an actor.

Advertisement

Jacobs also said he had twin boys on the first day of rehearsal for Aladdin, and that Disney always took care of families, which gave him enormous trust in Disney and in what Iger was doing. He described Iger as a true visionary in how he led the company, and said Iger had taken Disney to the next level.

Annual Icons of Culture Gala Looks Ahead

The guest list also included Alexandra Daddario, a Percy Jackson protagonist, and Nick Jonas, who has been at Disney for nearly two decades. Their presence reflected the range of Disney-linked talent gathered to honor Iger's legacy.

With three editions now held, the Icons of Culture gala has built a record of honorees that spans a debut in 2024, a 2025 honor for Diane von Furstenberg, and the 2026 tribute to Bob Iger. Because the event is held annually, the next edition will follow the same yearly format.

Justin Paul and Benj Pasek performed onstage during the October 27, 2026 gala, adding a live musical element to the honor. The event underscored how the Perelman Performing Arts Center uses the World Trade Center site to bring performing arts to Lower Manhattan.