Bob Harris Reveals Harsh Cancer Treatment Side Effects at Age 80

Radio 2 legend Bob Harris, 80, discloses the cumulative and harsh side effects of his ongoing prostate cancer treatment, while preparing for upcoming podcast recordings and a family trip to Nashville for an industry award acceptance.

Radio 2 legend Bob Harris, 80, has shared a candid and detailed update regarding his ongoing battle with cancer, revealing that he is currently enduring "cumulative and harsh" side effects from his latest treatment phase. The veteran broadcaster, widely known by his nickname "Whispering" Bob, diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2007 and continues to live with the condition while maintaining a transparent dialogue about his health with his large audience of followers.

Health Status and Recent Treatment Details

Bob Harris confirmed that he has undergone his third treatment session in his current phase, marking his seventh treatment in total against the disease. He posted a selfie on Instagram showing canulas in both of his arms, explicitly stating that his recent medical interventions have left him feeling physically unwell. The broadcaster emphasized that the side effects are not only severe but also build up over time, creating a challenging period for his daily well-being and energy levels.

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Despite the physical toll, Harris explained that he found emotional strength during a recent weekend spent with his daughter Charlie and her family. He acknowledged that the short-term pain of his medical procedures is aimed at achieving longer-term health gains. Harris also noted that his emotions have been unstable, describing the experience as a roller coaster, yet he remains committed to pushing through the difficulties for the sake of his future projects and family.

Upcoming Work and Family Support in Nashville

Harris revealed that he is in line to record new episodes of his podcast, Back Garden Cricket Club, alongside his colleague Jon Briggs, known as the Voice of Siri UK. He expressed excitement about the project, noting that five episodes are already available and have received fantastic reviews from listeners. Additionally, he is preparing to publish a special playlist he has curated for his upcoming Stand By Me concerts at the Royal Albert Hall, signaling his intent to continue his professional duties despite his health struggles.

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Family support plays a central role in Harris's current routine and his ability to remain active in the industry. His daughter Flo Myerscough-Harris and son Dylan Myerscough-Harris are traveling to Nashville to accept the International Broadcaster of the Year Award on his behalf, an invitation extended by the Country Music Association (CMA). Harris stated that he could not be more proud of his children representing him at this prestigious event in the United States.

Retirement from BBC Radio 2 and Career Legacy

Earlier this year, in June, Bob Harris announced that his deteriorating health had forced him to step down from hosting his popular shows, Radio 2 Country and Sounds of the 70s. This decision concluded a remarkable 56-year broadcasting career during which he became one of the most recognizable voices in British radio. His departure from the BBC Radio 2 schedule was driven by the cumulative impact of his illness, which has required him to prioritize his recovery over his regular on-air commitments.

The broadcaster celebrated his 80th birthday in April with significant recognition from the BBC, which marked the milestone with a special program titled Bob Harris at 80: A Life in Music. The program featured reflections from Harris alongside presenter Zoe Ball, covering key musical milestones and defining moments from his extraordinary career. Harris received an OBE for services to broadcasting in 2011, cementing his status as a foundational figure in the industry.

Public Advice and Emotional Resilience

In his social media update, Harris offered advice to others facing similar challenges, urging them to keep holding on and continue doing everything possible to bring kindness and joy into their lives. He referenced the lyrics of a Brothers Osborne track playing during his recording session, noting that the message of love and perseverance resonated deeply with his current personal circumstances. He emphasized that life is literally too short to remain down for too long and advised his audience to maintain a positive outlook.

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Despite the "harsh" nature of his treatment side effects, Harris remains focused on the work that lies ahead. He expressed gratitude for the love and support surrounding him from friends, family, and fans, which he credits for keeping his spirits up during difficult times. His continued engagement with his audience through podcasting and public statements demonstrates his determination to remain active and connected to the music community he has served for decades.