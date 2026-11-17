Bob Dylan met Pope Leo XIV at the Vatican, keeping his hood up as the first Augustinian friar to be elected pope called himself a son of St. Augustine.

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Ben Ferguson: You can’t make this upVA secretary honors sacrifice, service on Veterans DayYou can now listen to Fox News articles!at the Vatican a few weeks ago, dressed in what looked to be nomadic garb. He reportedly insisted on keeping his hood up, and the pope agreed. Perhaps Dylan was channeling his apocalyptic song"All Along the Watchtower," which describes the fall of Babylon prophesied in the eighth century before taking place in 539 B.C.

Or perhaps he was taking on the role of a hooded healer to the pope, who had just recovered from lung cancer surgery. It is no secret that Pope Leo, who hails from Chicago, is a longtime fan of Dylan’s, another Midwesterner who was born in Duluth, Minnesota. In July 2026, the pope wrote the preface for a Vatican book called"Disarmed and Disarming: Peace Is a Gift.

" In it, he quoted from Dylan’s unreleased 1963 Cold War protest song,"Go Away You Bomb":"I hate you cause yer man-made and man-owned, an’ man-handled. " At the meeting with Dylan, the pope pointed to his Augustinian background and introduced himself as a"son of St. Augustine. " This was no doubt a direct reference to Dylan’s 1967 song,"I Dreamed I Saw St. Augustine.

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"According to Dylan’s longtime Chabad rabbi, Manis Friedman, Dylan is a spiritual seeker. "The answer is blowin’ in the wind," Friedman told me for my new book,"The Angels Among Us,""but Dylan hasn’t found it yet. He’s knockin’ on heaven’s door, but can’t get in.

". During this born-again Christian period, Dylan produced his celebrated album"Slow Train Coming," including the hit song"Gotta Serve Somebody," followed by"Every Grain of Sand" on his album"Shot of Love.

"But while Dylan was studying the New Testament, he was introduced to Rabbi Friedman as well as the famed Rebbe , and Dylan then refocused his studies to include the Old Testament. As I write in my new book, he asked Rabbi Friedman,"What does infidel mean? He liked the word, kept asking about it. Infidel?

What did I think of it?

"Dylan was once again questioning and reforming his spiritual identity, this time more toward Orthodox Judaism. The album"Infidels" followed in 1983, including the song"Jokerman," about a worker of blasphemous magic, more of an Antichrist than a godlike figure. One of Dylan’s best friends from childhood was Larry Kegan, who was paralyzed in a cliff-diving accident at age 16 but managed to survive as he said a prayer directly to God.

He spent the rest of his life as a psychotherapist giving back to God and humanity, and he became Bob Dylan’s angel, often appearing with him at concerts in a wheelchair. As I describe in"The Angels Among Us," when Dylan, Larry and a third friend visited the Rebbe, with thousands in the room, everyone ignored the famous Dylan as the Rebbe had eyes only for Larry. The Rebbe raised a glass and wished Larry Kegan a long life.

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Dylan was humbled, saying he needed to work on his soul so he could become more worthy of recognition. ,"Not Dark Yet," months before he got sick. A few months after he recovered, Dylan met with Pope John Paul II in Bologna, Italy, a meeting that Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger tried to block because, as he wrote later in his memoirs, he considered rock stars like Dylan to be the wrong kind of"prophet" for Christian youth.

But Pope John Paul II overruled him, and Dylan performed several songs, including"Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door.

"After the performance, the pope addressed the crowd and took on the very question that Dylan raised in"Blowin’ in the Wind" that Rabbi Friedman mentioned. The pope had a definitive answer:"A representative of yours has spoken for you, saying that the answer is 'blowin' in the wind.

' It is true! But not in the wind that blows things away in a whirlwind of nothingness. The wind that is the breath and voice of the Spirit, a voice that calls and says: 'Come!

' You asked me: how many roads must a man walk down before you can call him a man? I answer you: one! There is only one road for man, and it is the road of Jesus Christ, who said, 'I am the way.

'"Marc Siegel, M.D. is a professor of medicine and medical director of Doctor Radio at NYU Langone Medical Center. He is Fox News Channel's senior medical analyst. His forthcoming book is"The Miracles Among Us: How God's Grace Plays a Role in Healing New York Times and Publisher’s Weekly bestseller lists. He is also the author of"COVID: The Politics of Fear and the Power of Science. " Follow him on X @