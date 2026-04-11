Bob Dylan meets Pope Leo XIV at Vatican in black hoodie and gloves

Bob Dylan met Pope Leo XIV in a private audience at the Vatican on Wednesday, exchanging gifts including a rosary and Dylan's autobiography. The meeting came weeks after the Pope was diagnosed with lung cancer.

Bob Dylan met Pope Leo XIV in a private audience at the Vatican on Wednesday, wearing a black hoodie with the hood up, black gloves, a black coat and carrying a matching black umbrella.

The 71-year-old Pope wore his customary white cassock, standing in stark contrast to the Nobel Prize-winning singer-songwriter. Rev. Antonio Spadaro, a Vatican official and Jesuit known for building relationships between the Church and entertainment figures, said on Instagram that he had helped arrange the meeting. He said it was hard not to feel the emotion of being part of an encounter that had a real sense of history about it.

Also read Bob Dylan Meets With Pope Leo XIV in a Private Audience

The Vatican newspaper said Leo had received in private audience Mr Robert Allen Zimmerman, using the musician's birth name. The Vatican's official X account, Vatican News, shared a photo of the Pope shaking hands with Dylan at the ornate Apostolic Palace. The Holy Father presented the singer with a rosary, while Dylan reciprocated with a book, his autobiography, which has been published in the United States and other countries.

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Pope Leo Quoted Dylan Lyrics

Pope Leo, the first American Pope, is known to be a Dylan fan and quoted one of the singer's lyrics in the preface to a book about disarmament published this year. The Pope quoted the line I hate you cause yer man-made and man-owned, an' man-handled in the preface to his book. The line comes from Go Away You Bomb, a protest song Dylan wrote in 1963. The track was never officially recorded or released but was rediscovered in 2013.

The meeting came weeks after Pope Leo was diagnosed with lung cancer following surgery to remove a lesion from his chest. The Pontiff, 71, went in for a 90-minute surgery on October 13 after the lesion was found. The Vatican confirmed the nodule had been taken out, but tests found cancerous cells, revealing a diagnosis of adenocarcinoma, a common form of lung cancer.

The Pope had walked into Rome's Gemelli hospital through the main entrance earlier that day and waved to dozens of well-wishers. Leo was in the operating room for around three hours, a spokesman said, adding that the surgery was successful and there were no complications. While the main cause of lung cancer is smoking, this type of the disease is more common in non-smokers.

Bob Dylan Italy Concert Tour

Dylan is in Italy for a string of shows this week, starting with a gig in Milan on Monday. He is set to play in Rome's Palazzo dello Sport tomorrow. This is not the first time Dylan has met with a Pope. In September 1997, the musician traveled to Bologna, Italy, to meet with Pope John Paul II.

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Pope Leo also recently spent time with another great American music legend. Only this summer, the Pope spent forty minutes with his fellow Chicagoan, Patti Smith. Smith also decided to dress in black, but opted for a blazer over a zip-up. The legendary musician's career has spanned more than six decades.

The Vatican's newspaper noted the historic nature of the encounter, which took place at the Apostolic Palace. Dylan's autobiography, Chronicles: Volume One, was published in 2004 and covers his early years in New York and his rise to fame.