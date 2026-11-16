UCLA defeated Michigan 22-14 at Michigan Stadium to reach 11-0 and set a program record for wins in a season, as coach Bob Chesney credited community support and his father's influence on the defensive line.

UCLA defeated Michigan on Saturday at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor to improve to 11-0 overall and 7-0 in the Big Ten, setting a single-season school record for victories.

The Bruins entered the game ranked No. 4 in the country and left with their perfect record intact. The win came in front of more than 100,000 fans at the Big House, where unranked Michigan (5-5, 2-5 Big Ten) tried to derail UCLA's unbeaten season.

Also read UCLA Unlocked: What critics don't understand about UCLA football

UCLA's rise has been led by head coach Bob Chesney, who has surpassed expectations in his first year in Westwood. The team now joins Utah as one of only two undefeated teams left in FBS.

Bob Chesney Sr., the coach's father, has been at nearly every practice and game, providing guidance to players on both offense and defense. He told the defensive line what UCLA stands for in the Bruins football universe: U. Compete. Longer. Always.

That message has stuck with the defensive line. UCLA defensive lineman Tyson Ford said on Monday that Chesney Sr. reminds the group to play harder than whoever they face for the entirety of the game.

Ford said the focus is four to six seconds every snap, not worrying about how long the game is, and learning to do your job every single play. This mindset has been instrumental in maintaining the team's high level of performance throughout the season.

Advertisement

Chesney said he is most proud of the adversity the team has faced and the togetherness the players possess at all times. He said the next man up mentality rings true in the program and is a belief the players had long before they ever saw it.

He added that a lot of football remains to be played and that the Michigan week was very important. To go play at that place is something that is going to be a great experience for everybody here and an enormous challenge.

Chesney has also been active in community outreach, handing out free pizza at fraternities, inviting campus flag football teams to practice and attending other sporting events on campus. He said he needs to do a better job in the offseason of getting out and interacting with more people.

He noted that the last offseason was tight because he arrived and things started rolling quickly. He called that part of the program's responsibility and emphasized the need for deeper community engagement moving forward.

UCLA's home crowds have grown as the wins have piled up. The Bruins saw a season-high 45,800 fans in rainy conditions against Illinois, and the team has become the big ticket in town.

Tickets for the UCLA-USC game on Saturday, Nov. 28, at 12:30 p.m. are priced at a minimum of $270 on SeatGeek. The rivalry games sell big, but the matchup against Illinois gave Chesney and wide receiver Semaj Morgan notice.

Morgan grew up in West Bloomfield, 36.3 miles south of Ann Arbor, and was a member of the 2023 Michigan National Championship team coached by Jim Harbaugh. He spent three seasons in Ann Arbor before joining Chesney at Westwood.

His mother, Erika, and father, Semaj Sr., still live in the area. Erika is considered the family's top cook, known for her signature chicken, mac and cheese and yams. Morgan said he had been missing that home-cooked meal.

Morgan called Michigan a special environment and gave his teammates insight into what it is like playing in one of the signature atmospheres in college football. He noted that older fans make it not that loud, but still fun.

Advertisement

He also noticed the Rose Bowl crowds growing and gaining enthusiasm, saying the team talked about it on the sideline and that it seemed full on Friday. He said when UCLA made good plays, it got loud, and you can see the potential in the stadium.

He called it the Granddaddy of them all and a definite turning point. Chesney said he feels the same way about the sand pouring out of the hourglass, and that the team is trying to maximize every opportunity.

He said the fans felt the same way, standing in the rain and being present. It takes a village and a whole community, and he is really proud of the students who were there.

He said the team is just scratching the surface and that it is ultimately his job to get people to games, with the product on the field helping. He said he has to do a better job this offseason of getting out and interacting with more people.

He noted that at the beginning of the season, fans were feeling whether it was real or not, and he was proud to watch them stay through the whole thing. UCLA locked up Chesney with a contract extension that could keep him in place for years to come.

This allows him to continue winning over more fans. Bowl eligibility would have been considered a success before the season, but UCLA has climbed to No. 4 in the country.

Morgan said he has been missing home-cooked meals and that his time at Michigan was a special environment. He heads back home as the opposition at UCLA, giving his teammates a look at what playing in the Big House is like.

The Bruins are now the big ticket in Los Angeles, with the Illinois game serving as a turning point for attendance and enthusiasm. Chesney said the next man up mentality is something that rings true in the program and that a belief existed long before anyone saw it.

He said there is a lot of football left and that playing at Michigan was going to be a great experience for everybody and an enormous challenge. The team continues to build on its momentum as the season progresses.