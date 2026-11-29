UCLA coach Bob Chesney should not have started played injured quarterback Ty Dieffenbach during a blowout loss to rival USC at the Rose Bowl.

UCLA coach Bob Chesney led the Bruins to a 10-0 start, but the team struggled through an ugly loss to USC Saturday at the Rose Bowl.

Now you see them, now you don’t, the charmed Bruins watching their luck messily spilling out all over the Arroyo Seco on Saturday in The pregame earthquake and aftershocks were a precursor to the Bruins’ season moving beneath their feet. Even the absence of pregame and halftime shows by theNo. 15 USC dominates crosstown rival No. 9 UCLA from start to finish, scoring six touchdowns and capitalizing on five Bruins turnovers in a 45-10 victory. Big Ten title?

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They would need a postgame miracle to play for it. The Bruins have swiftly and mercilessly gone from the penthouse to something adjacent to the outhouse, a postseason bowl nobody will be watching. The Bruins have cruelly gone from a three-month stint as this city’s darlings into a long winter as just another UCLA football team. A UCLA fan rests his head on a rail as the Bruins trailed rival USC by more than 20 Saturday at the Rose Bowl.