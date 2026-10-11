Bob Boone, World Series champion catcher and three-generation baseball family patriarch, dies at 78

Bob Boone, a seven-time Gold Glove catcher who won the 1980 World Series with the Phillies and later managed the Royals and Reds, died at 78. His son Bret announced the death on social media.

Bob Boone, a World Series champion catcher, four-time All-Star and seven-time Gold Glove winner who became part of baseball's first three-generation family, has died. He was 78.

Family Tributes to Bob Boone

Boone's son Bret announced his father's death Tuesday on social media. No cause of death was announced. My dad was my mentor, my coach, my rock, Bret Boone posted on X with a heart emoji. He taught me how to be a pro and more importantly, how to be a man.

Also read Phillies' World Series Champion, Angels Alum Bob Boone Dies

He was one of the highest integrity people I have ever known and I am going to miss him dearly. Baseball lost a great one yesterday. R.I. P. dad, I love you.

Earlier, Bret wrote: He was a man of great integrity. He was a great dad, husband and patriarch. It was a privilege to call him my father. Baseball lost a great one today.

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Bob Boone's Playing Career With the Phillies

Bob Boone was a sixth-round draft pick as a third baseman out of Stanford in 1969. He was converted to catcher in the minor leagues and caught 1,095 games with Philadelphia, second on the Phillies all-time list to Red Dooin (1,124). He caught 2,225 games overall in 19 big league seasons.

He was the first Phillies catcher to win a Gold Glove, in 1978 and 1979, and led the Phillies with a .412 batting average in their 1980 World Series win over the Kansas City Royals. Boone made National League All-Star teams in 1976, 1978 and 1979. He set the record for career games caught by a catcher with 1,919 in Kansas City. He was 41 years old when he won his final Gold Glove with the Royals in 1989.

Ivan Rodriguez and Carlton Fisk have since passed Boone on the career games caught list. Boone caught the final out of the 1980 Game 6 clincher when Tug McGraw struck out Willie Wilson to win the World Series. Boone was involved in a more famous play earlier in that inning when he ran after Frank White's foul pop near the home dugout at Veterans Stadium.

The ball bounced off Boone's mitt and straight into Pete Rose's glove for an out, a catch played on countless highlight reels through the decades in Philadelphia. Boone won four more Gold Gloves, made another All-Star team and twice led the Angels to the playoffs. He went 10 for 22 (.455) with a homer and two RBIs against Boston in the 1986 American League Championship Series.

Managerial Record and 2019 World Series Title

Boone went 371-444 overall as a manager, spending three seasons with the Royals and three with the Reds. He joined the Washington Nationals and won the World Series in 2019, the first championship in franchise history. Boone resigned in 2021 rather than comply with the organization's COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Boone had a career .254 batting average with 105 home runs, 826 RBI and 38 stolen bases.

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He is a member of the Phillies Wall of Fame. Bob Boone's father, Ray, played for six teams over his 13-year career from 1948 to 1960 and won a World Series with the Cleveland Indians. Ray was a World War II Navy veteran. Bob passed baseball and life lessons to his sons Bret and Aaron during their professional tenures.

Bob's three sons all played at varying levels of professional baseball. Bret and Aaron were both All-Stars in the major leagues, while Matt played in the minor leagues. Aaron Boone played 13 seasons in the majors and played for the Reds when Bob managed the team. Aaron now manages the New York Yankees.

Teams and MLBPA Honour Boone's Legacy

The Phillies said: He embodied everything we believe exemplary athletes should represent, both on and off the field. We were proud to have him as part of the Phillies family during one of the most historic runs in team history. His impact on our organization, his teammates, and everyone who had the privilege of knowing him will never be forgotten. The Royals said in a statement: Bob Boone was a leader, a manager, and our first Gold Glove winning catcher.

We honor his impact on our game, and send our thoughts and strength to his family. Boone was a key figure in the Major League Baseball Players Association during his playing career. He embraced a leadership role in the Players Association early in his career, and earned a reputation as a strong and principled voice in the advancement of player rights in the 1970s and '80s, the MLBPA said.

Bob followed the example of his father, Ray, a World War II Navy veteran and 13-year big leaguer, and passed along baseball and life lessons to his sons Bret and Aaron during their professional tenures, the MLBPA said. The player community, past and present, owes him an enormous debt of gratitude for his commitment and dedication to the union and its mission.

The Yankees mourned the passing of Bob Boone, who grew up in our sport and spent a life in it.