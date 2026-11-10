Bob Boone's Path from Crawford High to Phillies Catcher Stardom

Bob Boone, a San Diego-born four-time All-Star catcher, won seven Gold Gloves and spent 19 seasons in the majors, beginning with the Philadelphia Phillies.

Bob Boone is best remembered as a four-time All-Star catcher, but he was also one of the best all-around athletes in San Diego high school history. Robert Raymond Boone was born on Nov. 19, 1947, in San Diego, and he went on to play 19 seasons in Major League Baseball.

At Crawford High School, Boone was named the CIF Co-Player of the Year in basketball in 1965. That same spring, he was honored as the CIF Player of the Year in baseball, a combination that made him one of the most decorated prep athletes the city had produced.

Also read Phillies Former All-Star Bob Boone Passes Away at 78

Crawford High School Athletic Achievements

At Crawford High School, Boone earned the CIF Co-Player of the Year award in basketball in 1965 and the CIF Player of the Year award in baseball later that spring. His success on the court and the diamond established him as a standout across multiple sports.

Although he stood 6-foot-2, Boone played forward and handled the ball for Crawford's basketball team during his junior and senior seasons. He was a two-time all-league pick and was named the CIF Co-Player of the Year as a senior.

On the varsity baseball team, Boone played for three seasons and helped lead Crawford to two CIF titles. He played third base and also pitched, and he was a two-time All-CIF selection. He also played quarterback on the football team.

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Stanford, Phillies Draft and Move to Catcher

Boone was drafted by the Philadelphia Phillies in 1969 after earning All-American honors at Stanford, and the Phillies selected him in the sixth round. He had played third base and catcher at Stanford, where he was a two-time all-conference player.

Boone began his professional career as a third baseman, but the Phillies already had another young third baseman in Mike Schmidt. After his second season as a minor-league infielder, Boone converted to catcher, a position he had never played before reaching the minor leagues.

Boone made his Major League debut as a catcher at the end of the 1972 season. He became the Phillies' starting catcher in 1973 and finished third in the National League Rookie of the Year voting that year.

Over his career, Boone became known as one of the top defensive and durable catchers in the game. He won seven Gold Gloves, and he still ranks third in all-time games caught with 2,225, trailing only Ivan Rodriguez with 2,427 and Carlton Fisk with 2,226.

Family Baseball Legacy and Lasting Honors

Boone is part of one of the five three-generation families in Major League Baseball history. His father, Ray Boone, was a former big league third baseman, and Boone's sons, Bret and Aaron, both played in the majors.

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Aaron Boone played 12 seasons in the big leagues and has managed the New York Yankees since 2018. Bret Boone's 14-season career included a season with the Padres in 2000.

Bill Sandback, Boone's baseball coach at Crawford, once said that Boone was the smartest and best all-around player he ever coached. Sandback added that Boone knew the games he was playing and was always under control.

In 2010, the CIF San Diego Section named Boone one of its 50 best athletes from the previous 50 years. In 2015, he was named to the CIF state office's 100th Anniversary Spring All-Century Team, and he was inducted into the San Diego Hall of Champions in 1992 and the Phillies' Wall of Fame in 2005.

Retirement Statistics and Career Totals

Boone retired in 1990 at the age of 42 after 19 seasons, finishing with a career .254 batting average, 105 home runs and 826 RBIs. He was an All-Star in 1976, 1978, 1979 and 1983.

Boone spent his years in Philadelphia through the end of the 1981 season and caught on four division championship teams. He also helped the Phillies win the 1980 World Series championship.

After Philadelphia, Boone played with the California Angels from 1982 to 1988 and with the Kansas City Royals in 1989 and 1990. He later returned to Crawford to speak with young players at a free, three-day clinic hosted by the Team Crawford Athletic Foundation on Thursday, June 23, 2022, in San Diego.