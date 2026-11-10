Bob Boone, Crawford High School star turned big-league catcher, manager, dies

“Baseball lost a great one today,” Bret Boone wrote.

Catcher Bob Boone of the California Angels argues with home plate umpire Tim Tschida who had just thrown him out of the game against the Mariners in Seattle, Aug. 7, 1987.

PHILADELPHIA — Bob Boone, a three-sport star at Crawford High School who became the catcher on the Philadelphia Phillies’ first World Series championship team and was part of baseball’s first three-generation family, has died. He was 78. Boone’s son, Bret, announced his father’s death Tuesday on social media. No cause of death was announced.

Also read Former Cincinnati Reds Manager Bob Boone Passes Away at 78

“He was a man of great integrity. He was a great dad, husband, and patriarch. It was a privilege to call him my father. Baseball lost a great one today,” Bret Boone wrote.

Boone spent his first 10 seasons with the Phillies, played seven with the California Angels and two with the Kansas City Royals. He also managed the Royals and Cincinnati Reds. His father, Ray, starred at Hoover High School and played 13 seasons in the majors, becoming a two-time All-Star with the Detroit Tigers. Bob Boone’s two sons both enjoyed long baseball careers.

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Aaron Boone played 13 seasons in the majors and played for the Reds when Bob managed the team. Aaron now manages the New York Yankees. Bret Boone was a three-time All-Star over a 14-year career spent largely with the Seattle Mariners. A third son played in the minor leagues.

Bret’s son, Jake Boone, works in the New York Mets’ front office after playing at Princeton and briefly in the minors. The Cincinnati Reds’ Aaron Boone, left, and his brother, Bret, from the Seattle Mariners, pose with their grandfather, Ray, and father, Bob, manager of the Cincinnati Reds, right, before the 2003 All-Star Game at U.S. Cellular Field in Chicago. Bob Boone was a sixth-round draft pick as a third baseman out of Stanford in 1969.

He was converted to catcher in the minor leagues and caught 1,095 games with Philadelphia, second on the Phillies’ all-time list to Red Dooin . Boone caught 2,225 games overall in 19 big league seasons. He was the first Phillies catcher to win a Gold Glove and led the Phillies with a .412 batting average in their 1980 World Series win over the Kansas City Royals. Boone made NL All-Star teams in 1976, 1978 and 1979.

He set the record for career games caught by a catcher with 1,919 in Kansas City. He was 41 years old when he won his final Gold Glove with the Royals in 1989. Ivan Rodriguez and Carlton Fisk have since passed Boone on the career games caught list. Boone caught the final out of the 1980 Game 6 clincher when Tug McGraw struck out Willie Wilson to win the World Series.

Boone was involved in a more famous play earlier in that inning when he ran after Frank White’s foul pop near the home dugout in Veterans Stadium. The ball bounced off Boone’s mitt and straight into Pete Rose’s glove for an out — a catch played on countless highlight reels through the decades in Philadelphia.

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The Yankees, Aaron Boone’s club, issaued a statement saying Bob Boone “grew up in our sport and spent a lifetime giving back to the game he loved as an exceptional player, respected manager and distinguished executive. His legacy is profound, and we can see the values he embodied carried forward by his son, Aaron, in his leadership of the Yankees. ” While at Crawford, Boone played quarterback in football, forward in basketball and pitcher and third base in baseball.

In 2020, the CIF San Diego Section named Boone one of its 50 best athletes from the 50 previous years, joining sports legends like Bill Walton ; Junior Seau, Marcus Allen and Reggie Bush ; Phil Mickelson ; and Alan Trammell and David Wells . Phillies catcher Bob Boone leans on a bat as he stretches during warm-ups before an Oct. 7, 1977 playoff game against the Dodgers.

Boone won four more Gold Gloves, made another All-Star team and twice led the Angels to the playoffs. He went 10 for 22 with a homer and two RBIs against Boston in the 1986 American League Championship Series. Boone went 371-444 overall as a manager, spending three seasons with the Royals and three with the Reds. He joined the Washington Nationals’ front office in 2005.

Washington won the World Series in 2019, the first championship in franchise history. Boone resigned in 2021 rather than comply with the organization’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate.