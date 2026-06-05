‘Boater Skip Day’ draws hundreds to St. Johns River in Clay County

Thousands of adults hit the waters of the St. Johns River on Friday for the unofficial annual tradition of “Boater Skip Day” in Northeast Florida.

– Thousands of adults hit the waters of the St. Johns River on Friday for the unofficial annual tradition of “ Boater Skip Day ” in Northeast Florida.

What started as a Facebook event years ago for people just to play hooky has grown to an annual event held every first Friday in June. Hundreds of boats packed with revelers fill Bayard Point in Clay County for an all-day party on the water. But even though it’s a day to relax. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is really urging everyone to be safe.

Deputies say everyone on board should have a U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jacket, and children under 6 are required to wear theirs whenever the boat is underway. If alcohol is part of the celebration, deputies say the most important step is making sure there’s a sober operator behind the wheel. Two years ago, there were 21 arrests during Boater Skip Day, and last year, there were around 8. Deputies want that number down to zero this year.

Boaters are also being encouraged to stay hydrated and apply sunscreen throughout the day and to be vigilant when it comes to the wind.

“My main concern right now, after being out setting up the emergency lanes, is make sure your boats are secured properly and make sure everybody is hydrated,” Deputy Brooks Morrell said. “Have a good time, bring all of your safety equipment. We talked about it last year, everyone have a good time with no mishaps and just be safe out here. ”“Be mindful of the no-wake zones and the minimum wake zones in the county.

Always have a sober driver and a safe plan to get home,” Clay County Marine Deputy Adam Kent said.

“We want you to have a good time but also be safe. ” Boaters should also be aware that the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is closing the Shands Boat Ramp on Friday, June 5, for official use only during the event. Briana Brownlee is excited to call Jacksonville home and join the News4JAX team. She joins us from Southwest Florida, where she reported at Fox 4 News in Fort Myers.

Before making it to the Sunshine state, she got her start in Rapid City South Dakota as the morning reporter and later transitioned into the weekend Sports Anchor. Jesse Hanson earned his BA in communications from UNF in 2014 while working as a freelance videographer in Jacksonville. He began work at Channel 4 News in 2016 and has since been an integral part of bringing stories to life on The Morning Show.

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