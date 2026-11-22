Emergency services confirm 24 deaths after a boat carrying mourners capsized in Bayelsa State, Nigeria. Governor Douye Diri orders an investigation into the tragedy.

At least 24 individuals lost their lives on Friday when a vessel transporting mourners to a burial ceremony capsized in southern Nigeria. The disaster occurred in Bayelsa State, a region in the country's South, where emergency responders have been working tirelessly to recover victims from the water. The National Emergency Management Agency spokesman, Manzo Ezeki, confirmed the death toll in a statement released on Saturday. His agency has launched a comprehensive search-and-rescue operation to locate any survivors still missing from the incident.

Mechanical Failure and Operator Actions

Police spokesman Musa Mohammed provided critical details regarding the events leading up to the sinking. He stated that preliminary reports indicate the vessel suffered a mechanical failure before overturning. When passengers realized the danger, they urged the boat operator to steer the vessel toward the nearest land. According to Mohammed, the operator allegedly refused the request, and subsequently fled the scene of the accident. The manager of the boat, however, did not escape and was taken into police custody for questioning.

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Rescue Operations and Casualty Numbers

The number of fatalities has risen sharply from initial reports. Police originally announced that only four people had died, but the count increased to at least 24 as rescue teams retrieved more bodies from the river. Musa Mohammed confirmed that an additional 24 individuals were successfully rescued and have been transported to receive urgent medical assistance. Authorities have not yet released the total number of passengers believed to have been on board the capsized vessel, making the exact scope of the tragedy unclear.

Governor Orders Investigation and Accountability

Bayelsa State Governor Douye Diri visited the accident site on Saturday to oversee the response efforts. He ordered an immediate and thorough investigation into the cause of the tragedy. Governor Diri expressed deep regret, stating that the disaster should not have occurred if government departments at the federal, state, and local levels had properly fulfilled their safety responsibilities. He emphasized that regulatory failures across all tiers of government contributed to the loss of life.

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Official Warnings on Safety Violations

In response to the disaster, the Bayelsa State government has issued a stern warning to all water transport operators. Ebiuwou Koku-Obiyai, the Bayelsa Commissioner for Information, released a statement on Saturday demanding strict adherence to safety regulations. She listed overloading, speeding, recklessness, and traveling without life jackets as behaviors that must stop immediately. Koku-Obiyai stressed that no journey is worth a life, urging the public to prioritize safety over convenience.

Context of Recurrent Water Accidents

Boat accidents remain a common and tragic occurrence in Nigeria due to the widespread lack of enforcement of maritime safety regulations. Faulty vessels often operate without basic safety equipment such as life jackets. This incident highlights the ongoing challenges in regulating water transport in the region. The current investigation aims to determine the specific mechanical failures and regulatory lapses that led to this preventable tragedy.