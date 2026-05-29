Boards of Canada's 'Tomorrow's Harvest' Finally Arrives, Delighting Fans Worldwide

The Scottish electronic duo, Boards of Canada, has shocked fans with the sudden release of their new album, 'Tomorrow's Harvest', via Warp Records. Despite the most optimistic fans not expecting new BoC music until 2026, the 18-track double set has arrived, playing to 70 minutes and leading with the previously-released cuts 'Introit' and 'Prophecy At 1420 MHz'.

which arrived in full at the stroke of midnight via Warp Records , the Scottish electronic duo brings to an endOnly the most optimistic of fans had new BoC music marked on their calendars for 2026, and yet here we are.

As previously reported here, the 18-track double set plays to 70 minutes, and leads with the previously-released cuts “Introit” and “Prophecy At 1420 MHz. ” Olivia Rodrigo Slams Criticism of Babydoll Dresses: 'Really Shows How We Really Normalize Pedophilia in Our Culture' Goo Goo Dolls, Mark Ronson, Split Enz, Major Lazer Soundsystem to Play Singapore Airlines Singapore F1 Grand Prix 2026, With multiple listens, and only when the raw excitement and thrill of a new BoC album is reset to simmer, the collection very much sounds like the work of Boards of Canada.

It’s expansive, at times joyful, and exotic, at others post-apocalyptic. If you’ve looking for a disco-house mix, walk on.

Standouts include “You Retreat In Time And Space,” which captures the ambience of an ancient British cathedral; “Arena Americanada,” a familiar, inquisitive number; and the inviting “Age of Capricorn,” whose mysterious andOn “Father And Son,” BoC explores the cult in what is perhaps their most dialogue-driven work, a back-and-forth of samples, sewn into a quilt of electronica.a collection that peaked at No. 7 in the United Kingdom, for their first top 10 entry, and at No. 13 on the Billboard 200, their first appearance on the all-genres U.S. albums chart. Boards of Canada’s Sandison and Eoin are siblings, a universe-building pair that is both enigmatic, secretive and adored by connoisseurs of minimal electronic music.

They rarely perform, almost never speak with the press. Don’t expect that to change anytime soon.will be available on special edition limited red translucent 2xLP vinyl in triple-gatefold sleeve with a 16-page booklet, along with standard black 2xLP vinyl, as well as CD and digital formats. Visit





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Boards Of Canada Tomorrow's Harvest Warp Records Electronic Music New Album Release

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