Boarders Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot and More

Get ready for the next chapter in the captivating journey of the five scholarship students from Boarders, as season 2 returns with new challenges, familiar faces, and exciting additions to the cast.

Get ready to return to the hallowed halls of St. Gilbert's because the highly anticipated second season of Boarders is on its way. The British coming-of-age drama, which captivated audiences with its fresh perspective and witty humor, has been renewed by the BBC , following an overwhelmingly positive reception, including a perfect 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Boarders, a production of Studio Lambert, chronicles the journey of five underprivileged Black students from inner-city London who secure scholarships to attend St. Gilbert's, an elite boarding school. This unexpected transition throws them into a world vastly different from their own, akin to stepping into a real-life version of the Harry Potter universe. Daniel Lawrence Taylor, the series creator, recognized the timely relevance of this story in a world increasingly conscious of racial disparities within established institutions. Season 2 promises to delve deeper into the challenges and triumphs of these five scholarship students as they navigate the complexities of life at St. Gilbert's. Following the suspension of Headmaster Bernard and the appointment of acting Headmistress Carol Watlington-Geese (Jaheim's nemesis Rupert's mother), the five protagonists face an uphill battle to secure their place at the school. Tubi and the BBC have confirmed that new episodes will arrive in February 2025, building on the momentum of the first season's success. The cast, including Josh Tedeku, Jodie Campbell, Sekou Diaby, Myles Kamwendo, and Aruna Jalloh, will reprise their roles alongside returning supporting actors, Harry Gilby, Tallulah Greive, Rosie Graham, Assa Kanouté, Georgia Sadler, and Niky Wardley. Season 2 will also introduce new faces to the St. Gilbert's community, with BAFTA-winner Wunmi Mosaku joining the cast as Jaheim's mother, Grace. Cara Theobold, known for her role in Downton Abbey, will portray Jude, the school's new writer-in-residence. Michael Salami and Kenda Brown will also join the cast as Femi's Uncle Teju and the new American exchange student, Devon'ye respectively.





