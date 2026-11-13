Board of Peace Urges Immediate Gaza Implementation After Hospital Strike

The Board of Peace demands immediate execution of Trump's Gaza plan following a deadly Israeli air strike on Nasser Hospital, sparking condemnation from Hamas and international scrutiny.

The Board of Peace has issued an urgent directive calling for the immediate implementation of US President Donald Trump's Gaza peace plan, citing the recent deadly Israeli air strike on Nasser Hospital in southern Gaza. Released on Thursday, the statement from the initiative established under the Trump administration emphasized the critical need to move forward with the proposed framework without any further delay to prevent additional civilian casualties.

Immediate Call For Implementation

The Board of Peace explicitly stated that the tragic loss of life at the medical complex highlighted the absolute urgency of activating the peace plan. While the organization deplored the deaths of civilians and simultaneously denounced Hamas, it stopped short of directly condemning the Israeli military operation that killed six people and wounded more than twenty others at the Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Younis.

Also read Israeli strike on a Gaza hospital kills 6 people, health authorities say

The statement argued that the ongoing dispute regarding allegations that Hamas uses hospitals for military operations, claims which the group firmly denies, risks leaving Palestinian civilians to bear the ultimate consequences of the conflict. The Board urged all parties involved to honor their commitments under the peace plan and cede the necessary authority and operational space to allow the Board of Peace to implement its strategic framework without further obstruction.

Conflict Over Military Allegations

Hamas strongly rejected the Board of Peace statement, accusing the council of adopting Israel's narrative and attempting to cover up violations committed during the attack on the hospital. The militant group asserted that the council repeated what it described as misleading Israeli claims about hospitals being used for military purposes, effectively shifting responsibility away from those behind the strike.

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Furthermore, Hamas accused the Board of Peace of exhibiting bias and stated that its position contradicted the council's responsibilities and the basic principles of objectivity and justice. The group also condemned what it characterized as international silence over Israeli actions and attempts to spread false narratives regarding the circumstances surrounding the attack on Nasser Hospital.

Details Of The Khan Younis Strike

Gaza's Civil Defence reported that an Israeli air strike hit the second floor of the Al-Yasin building at Nasser Medical Complex in western Khan Younis on Thursday. The assault resulted in the deaths of six individuals and injured more than twenty others, including medical staff, patients, and their companions, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

Israeli Army Radio described the incident as an assassination operation but provided no further technical or strategic details regarding the specific targets or intelligence used to justify the strike. The attack occurred amidst continued reports of Israeli violations of the ceasefire agreement with Hamas, which officially took effect on October 10, 2025.

Casualties And Infrastructure Damage

Figures cited by Palestinian authorities indicate that Israeli violations of the ceasefire have killed 1,622 Palestinians and wounded 5,878 since the agreement's implementation. These recent deaths add to the staggering toll of the conflict, which Palestinian sources report has claimed more than 74,600 Palestinian lives since October 2023.

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Nearly 176,000 Palestinians have been wounded in the same period, with women and children accounting for the majority of these casualties. Additionally, approximately 90 percent of the territory's infrastructure has been destroyed, raising urgent concerns about the feasibility of providing secure medical care and safe living conditions as outlined in the Board of Peace's proposed framework.

International Aid Demands

Amidst the escalating violence and diplomatic friction, Türkiye has joined 52 other countries and international organizations in a collective call for unrestricted humanitarian aid to reach Gaza. This diplomatic push underscores the growing international pressure to address the worsening humanitarian crisis while the Board of Peace pushes for its own diplomatic resolution framework to be enacted immediately.