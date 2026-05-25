Board of Equalization Elections in California

The Board of Equalization, the nation's only elected tax board, is a coveted spot once again for state lawmakers looking for a new gig. This year, three current state lawmakers are competing for seats on the board, and Democrats are putting up a fight for the district. The board has long been a launching pad to higher offices in California politics, with Fiona Ma, Betty Yee, and Malia Cohen serving on it before becoming state treasurer, state controller, and controller, respectively.

Board of Equalization, the nation's only elected tax board , is a coveted spot once again for state lawmakers looking for a new gig. This year, three current state lawmakers are competing for seats on the board.

The board has long been a launching pad to higher offices in California politics, with Fiona Ma, Betty Yee, and Malia Cohen serving on it before becoming state treasurer, state controller, and controller, respectively. It's rooted in an 1879 constitutional amendment that created it and charged it with 'equalizing' county property tax assessments statewide.

However, a cascade of allegations about board members misusing the office led to a law stripping the agency of any powers beyond what voters gave it in 1879. Despite this, the board remains a useful elected body that answers to the voters. Three current state lawmakers are competing for seats on the board, and Democrats are putting up a fight for the district.

The board was always popular among taxpayer advocacy groups, who liked that it provided a forum to focus on tax issues in a capital where debates often center on labor and business





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