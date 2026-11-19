Edgewood ISD Superintendent Dr. Eduardo Hernández is preparing to retire months after his contract was extended, a decision that has drawn criticism from parents and community members who questioned the timing and how

Edgewood ISD Superintendent Dr. Eduardo Hernández will receive just over $181,300 for unused leave, including 75 days of state personal leave, 32 days of local leave and one vacation day.

SAN ANTONIO - Edgewood ISD Superintendent Dr. Eduardo Hernández is preparing to retire months after his contract was extended, a decision that has drawn criticism from parents and community members who questioned the timing and how much money he will receive when he leaves. Hernández will receive just over $181,300 for unused leave, including 75 days of state personal leave, 32 days of local leave and one vacation day.

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The agreement describes the money as accrued leave, not severance, and the payment is separate from his regular salary and benefits through his retirement date. The school board approved Hernández’s retirement agreement in a 6-1 vote last week, a move that immediately drew pushback because it came just days before newly elected trustees were set to take over. Hernández is set to leave Edgewood ISD on Feb. 1 after nearly nine years as superintendent.

On Thursday, trustees approved his early retirement under a contract that had been extended through 2031. Parents and school advocates said they wanted the board to delay the vote until the community could review the terms and new trustees could weigh in.

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“What frustrates me is that parents asked the board to wait. The community asked the Board to wait so the community could see the terms and the newly elected trustees could weigh in. The board voted anyway. These are public dollars,” one speaker said.

Questions about money have also been a central issue, with parents and community members seeking details on what Hernández will receive as part of the agreement. At an Oct. 11 meeting, one speaker said, “I’m just demanding that the board demonstrate compliance law before approving any agreement. ” With Hernández preparing to retire in February, the board has appointed an acting administrator to run the district during the transition.

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