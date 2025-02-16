Bo Nickal Calls Out Matt Petroski After UFC Victory

UFC middleweight Bo Nickal challenges former Penn State wrestler Matt Petroski for a fight after defeating Rodolfo Viera.

Bo Nickal , the undefeated UFC middleweight, has issued a call-out to fellow wrestler and former Penn State standout, Matt Petroski . Nickal, fresh off a unanimous decision victory over jiu-jitsu specialist Rodolfo Viera, seized the microphone during his post-fight interview to challenge Petroski. Nickal, a three-time NCAA wrestling champion at Penn State, has been making waves in the UFC with a perfect 4-0 record.

Petroski, while not at Nickal's level of dominance, boasts a strong wrestling background with an impressive high school record and collegiate experience at UNC, Kutztown, and Bloomsburg.Petroski responded to Nickal's challenge, expressing his frustration at the perception that no one wants to fight Nickal. He emphasized his own grappling skills, stating that Nickal's claim of unmatched grappling ability is questionable. Petroski made it clear that he's eager to test his skills against Nickal and believes their matchup would be highly personal.Nickal, currently without a scheduled fight for 2025, might be aiming for a more prominent opponent than the unranked Petroski. However, Petroski's persistence and willingness to engage in a rivalry could make this matchup an intriguing possibility for UFC fans





PennLive / 🏆 463. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

UFC Bo Nickal Matt Petroski Wrestling MMA

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell Split After Four Years: 'Matt Just Couldn't Commit'Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell have called it quits after four years together. The Bachelor Nation couple, who met on season 25 of The Bachelor, faced trust issues and differing views on commitment. While James expressed his desire to marry Kirkconnell in the past, a source reveals that he ultimately couldn't commit to a future with her. The split came as a surprise to many fans, especially after James recently posted about their trip to London.

Read more »

Adesanya vs. Gastelum UFC 236 Inducted Into UFC Hall of FameThe epic five-round war between Israel Adesanya and Kelvin Gastelum at UFC 236 has been inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame as part of the 'Fight Wing'. The fight, which saw Adesanya win the interim middleweight belt, is remembered as one of the greatest in UFC history, launching Adesanya's title run and solidifying Gastelum as a top contender.

Read more »

UFC Announces Huge New Main And Co-Main Event For UFC 313It’s finally official, Alex Pereira will defend his title against the No. 1 contender at light heavyweight, Magomed Ankalaev. Here's a look at what's on tap for the card.

Read more »

UFC Rankings: Biggest Movers After UFC 311 ResultsMerab Dvalishvil’s successful defense of his UFC bantamweight championship at UFC 311 on January 18 was one of the best performances in the division’s history.

Read more »

UFC 314: Massive Title Fight Leaked As Main Event for PPVUFC middleweight prospect Bo Nickal seems to have let a major cat out of the bag. Nickal seemingly leaked the UFC 314 main event, and it feels like he's right.

Read more »

Israel Adesanya vs. Kelvin Gastelum Fight Inducted into UFC Hall of FameThe epic five-round battle between Israel Adesanya and Kelvin Gastelum for the interim UFC middleweight title at UFC 236 will be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame in 2025.

Read more »