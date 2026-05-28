Bo Jackson’s Iconic Nike Air Trainer Sneaker Is Coming Out Soon in a New Special-edition Style

Nike is releasing a new version of Bo Jackson's iconic Air Trainer SC High sneakers for the 30th anniversary of the 1996 Atlanta Summer Olympics.

Air Trainer SC High takes on a combination of Pro Purple/Sail/Metallic Gold/White and features colorblocking and materials that match the aforementioned 2016 release. While the 2016 pair donned a teal-based upper, the newest offering is predominantly purple with a perforated reflective base and hairy suede overlays.

Meek Mill Calls Out Nike for Using His Song and Album Title for LeBron Collection Like the teal style from 2016, the upcoming 30th anniversary release is decked out with metallic gold accents, a clear outsole with a colorful pattern underneath and numerous Atlanta-inspired references throughout the design. Key details include Georgia peach embroidery on the right tongue, an Olympic crest logo at the heel and red, white and blue insoles stamped with “96.

” Despite now having two Atlanta Olympics-themed colorways, Nike’s Air Trainer SC High does not carry any immediate direct connection to the city or the event. While the 1990 Air Trainer SC High model has long been popular throughout the south, the sneaker was made famous by former two-sport star Bo Jackson, who was never associated with an Atlanta team.

Nike’s official product description for the 2016 iteration described athletes taking over Atlanta for the global competition and stated that the Air SC Trainer High was intended to celebrate the memories of the Olympic games. The product listing for the latest colorway has yet to surface, but the pair is expected to populate soon on Nike’s Snkrs app. Trainer SC High Atlanta will be released on June 1 from Nike’s Snkrs app and select Nike Sportswear retailers for $140.

The style code for the upcoming release is IQ5796-500. WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2026 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.





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