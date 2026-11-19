River Crest Country Club unanimously expelled Fort Worth activist Bo French following controversies involving social media posts accused of racism and antisemitism by prominent Texas officials.

The River Crest Country Club board of directors voted unanimously to terminate Bo French's membership effective November 10, citing damage to the institution's reputation and general welfare. A formal letter obtained by Politico confirmed the expulsion, noting that the action was taken in accordance with Bylaw Section 5.2 after a written vote of greater than two-thirds of all directors approved the termination. The board explicitly stated that the decision was driven by French's conduct, which they deemed harmful to the club's standing within the Fort Worth community and the broader Texas civic establishment.

French publicly addressed the expulsion this week via a statement on X, claiming that club leaders had previously requested his resignation due to racist social media posts, which he refused. He asserted that the nine-member board convened an expulsion meeting after his refusal and voted him out regardless. In his statement to the board, French denied accusations of being racist or antisemitic, arguing that critics had deliberately misrepresented his views on immigration policy, Islamism, and foreign worker visa programs.

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The November 10 letter did not specify the exact conduct that triggered the board's action, though it referenced an earlier October 8 communication. The document confirmed that French was given an opportunity to present his case before the final membership vote, a procedural step that French later acknowledged in his public rebuttal. He maintained that no member or employee of the River Crest Country Club could credibly accuse him of racist conduct, arguing instead that the club was holding him responsible for allegations advanced by political opponents.

This expulsion follows a significant controversy from September involving French's campaign for the Texas Railroad Commission. During that campaign, French shared a photo of University of Texas football fans celebrating a victory, writing that UT graduation looked like the image and that the situation was far worse than imagined. This post drew accusations of racism, as students in the image claimed they were being targeted based on their appearance and national origin.

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The post sparked widespread criticism from across the political spectrum, including from Texas political leaders who condemned the remarks. Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick called for French's resignation as leader of the Tarrant County Republican Party, stating that French's words did not reflect the values of the Republican Party and that antisemitism and religious bigotry have no place in Texas. This backlash stemmed largely from a 2025 social media poll French conducted, in which he asked whether Jews or Muslims posed a bigger threat to America.

U.S. Senator John Cornyn also weighed in on the incidents, calling on Republicans to condemn intolerance and racism. Cornyn questioned whether other elected officials would look the other way while such behavior became normalized. Texas Governor Greg Abbott described the image of UT fans as an example of how Texans unite, offering a contrasting perspective to the accusations of racial bias. Gary Bledsoe, president of the Texas NAACP, condemned French's remarks as unacceptable and dangerous, noting that they targeted Texans based on perceived race or national origin.

Founded in 1911, the River Crest Country Club is one of Texas' oldest country clubs and maintains strong ties to the local business and civic establishment. The institution has historic connections to golf legends such as Ben Hogan, Byron Nelson, and Babe Didrikson Zaharias. Its membership reportedly requires an initiation fee of approximately $75,000 and monthly dues of about $800, though the club does not publicly disclose its membership costs. The expulsion underscores the high stakes of public discourse for members of elite social organizations in Texas.

French spent a decade working as an energy trader before founding and managing security companies with operations in the Middle East. He also served as the chair of the Tarrant County Republican Party and is a divorced father of four. When announcing his candidacy in November 2025, French said Texas oil and gas made America great and fueled the fight for freedom across the world. He aimed to put American citizens, interests, and energy first.

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French won the Republican primary in May against first-term Railroad Commissioner Jim Wright, whose reelection bid Abbott had endorsed. His campaign focused on culture war topics, including Sharia law and diversity, equity, and inclusion. He received 4.4 million votes, or about 45 percent, in the primary election. The controversy surrounding his social media activity has now followed him into his retirement from active political campaigning, marking the end of his membership in one of the state's most prestigious private clubs.