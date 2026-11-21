Bo Derek reflects on meeting married director John Derek at 16, while 'Dynasty' star Linda Evans recalls the devastation of losing him on a Greek film set.

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The film was shot in Greece, but John asked Evans to give Bo acting lessons before they departed. As Evans recalled, Bo was"beautifully independent," and she had"zero, zero, zero" suspicions that anything romantic might develop between the teen and her then-husband.

"I was with him 25 years until he died. He was a very ridiculously honest, good man. And it all worked out, didn’t it?

"Bo herself told the outlet that her relationship with John and the age gap they shared is"not the natural way of things," admitting,"If it were my daughter, I would have kidnapped her and taken her away from him, of course. "Bo admitted that if she had a daughter, she wouldn't approve of her getting involved with a man 30 years her elder. She added,"At the same time, I was with him 25 years until he died.

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He was a very ridiculously honest, good man. And it all worked out, didn’t it?

" It was 1973 when Bo left with John for Europe to shoot the film. A few weeks later, Evans traveled to visit John on the set, which was when she'd learned that he'd fallen for Bo. Linda Evans is seen with John Derek in 1972, a year before their marriage ended when he started seeing Bo Derek.

"To say I was devastated is an understatement," she said, but she maintained that Bo wasn't to blame for what happened. THR wrote that Evans"doesn't hold much resentment for John, either," with the actress saying,"When he loved you, he was consumed with you.

" She later added,"It was a favor they both did to me, because I ended up having an extraordinary life going off on my own. ", John said,"I had everything I wanted in Linda, so why I became interested in Bo I don't know. At that time she couldn't hold a candle to Linda, but something about her got me involved. She's an interesting girl, Bo is.

" BO DEREK REVEALS WHY SHE FELT LIKE AN 'IMPOSTOR' AND WALKED AWAY FROM HOLLYWOOD DESPITE BLOCKBUSTER FAME He said at the time that he was on good terms with Evans, and that she was the one who researched the legalities of returning to the U.S. with Bo – after wrapping up the film in Greece, they stayed in Germany for some time, because, as he explained,"In the United States you have statutory rape and the Mann Act to contend with. "GET ENTERTAINMENT SCOOP DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR EMAIL BY CLICKING HERE "I remember sobbing and saying, ‘I’m so confused.

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I don’t know what to do,’" Bo told THR.

"And my husband said, ‘Well, do what you want. Just because everybody would kill for this career doesn’t mean you have to love it. ’"She recalled telling him,"I just want to go make little films like we were doing before," referring to"Fantasies," which was finally released in 1981. She then starred in"Tarzan, The Ape Man," which John directed, as well as a couple of other films, also helmed by her husband.

Since then, she's done smaller roles here and there, saying,"I didn’t always make the right career moves. But God, it was fun.

", known for his roles in"Sex and the City" and"My Big Fat Greek Wedding. " Corbett had been given a list of names by a mutual friend and told to list his top five choices for a date, and he sent the list back with only Bo's name circled, saying,"It’s Bo or nobody. " John Corbett and Bo Derek are seen in 2002, at the Oscars party where they had their first date, and in 2026.

The two hit it off, and as Corbett told The Hollywood Reporter,"We’ve kind of never been apart since then, really.

". I fall hard, and I think that when someone else truly loves you, it’s such a gift to cherish. It’s kind of a miracle with all the billions of people in the world, so I cherish it. "