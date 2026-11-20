Bo Derek turns 70 and shares her natural anti-aging routine, including NEAT exercises and diet, while remaining married to John Corbett and avoiding plastic surgery.

Bo Derek turned 70 on Friday, maintaining a radiant and youthful appearance that continues to rival her iconic status from the 1979 romantic comedy 10. The legendary actress credits her enduring looks not to medical interventions, but to a disciplined combination of a healthy diet and an intensely active lifestyle.

Derek firmly rejects cosmetic surgeries and Botox, choosing instead to rely on Non-Exercise Activity Thermogenesis, commonly known as NEAT, to stay fit. This method focuses on the energy expended for all daily movements that are not structured sports or formal exercise sessions, allowing her to stay in shape without stepping foot in a gym.

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Her daily routine includes swimming three days a week, despite her well-documented admission that she actively hates formal exercise. Instead, she relies on chores like cooking, carrying shopping, gardening, and playing with her animals to keep her body moving and her metabolism high throughout the day.

Walking remains an essential component of her movement, whether she is heading to local shops, taking her dogs out for fresh air, or simply moving between tasks around her property. She finds that the natural physical challenges of life around her Santa Barbara ranch provide more than sufficient workout without the need for expensive gym memberships.

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Derek manages her skin with a daily tablespoon of sunscreen on her face, supplemented by just a couple of drops of foundation to maintain her complexion. She has openly ruled out surgical procedures despite suffering from sun damage accumulated during years spent surfing and sailing outdoors in the California sun.

She acknowledges the mixed reactions she receives regarding her appearance, often praised for not having a facelift yet simultaneously questioned for not doing something more drastic about her aging process. She manages these external expectations by keeping busy with other interests and refusing to dwell on societal pressures regarding age-related changes.

The actress begins each day at the crack of dawn to feed her dogs and horses at her sprawling Santa Barbara ranch. She enjoys a morning coffee before settling into a nutritious breakfast that typically includes a simple bowl of oatmeal, boiled eggs, or her favorite Danish pancakes, ensuring she starts her day with clean fuel.

Although she considers breakfast less critical than other meals, she ensures it is balanced. Her lunch focuses heavily on plant-based foods, sourcing essential protein from nuts, grains, and legumes. This structured dietary approach supports her high activity levels and overall health goals without requiring restrictive calorie counting.

Derek finishes her day with a home-cooked dinner shared with her husband, John Corbett, often accompanied by a piece of dark chocolate to satisfy any sweet cravings. This dietary structure has supported her health and vitality for decades, proving that consistent, natural habits yield better long-term results than quick fixes.

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Her personal history adds depth to her public image, as she secretly married John Corbett in 2020 after dating for nearly two decades. The couple was introduced by John's talent agent, who needed a date for the Oscars, and they quickly bonded over shared humor and comfort despite John's initial intimidation.

They kept their marriage private until John revealed it in a public interview the following year, stating they wanted to create a positive memory in 2020 and avoid letting the global pandemic define their union. Bo Derek previously lost her first husband, John Derek, to heart failure in 1998, and found that her second husband makes her laugh constantly.

Their relationship continues to grow as they settle into a comfortable domestic rhythm together, with Derek noting that she still feels an attraction to John and that they are still finding their footing in married life. This stability and joy are central to her approach to aging, allowing her to focus on overall well-being rather than just physical appearance.

Derek's career spans decades, launching with a best-selling poster in a swimsuit after her role in 10 and subsequent appearances in films like Tarzan The Ape Man and Bolero. She remains a symbol of timeless beauty, but her true appeal lies in her refusal to conform to modern pressures for instant cosmetic corrections.

Her commitment to a natural path remains consistent over several decades, demonstrating that longevity is achieved through daily choices rather than occasional drastic measures. By staying busy, eating well, and moving naturally, she has created a sustainable model for aging gracefully that resonates with millions of fans worldwide.